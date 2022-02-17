Axsom Waxes ‘Em in Winter Dirt Games USAC Sprint Practice

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Ocala, Florida (February 16, 2022)………Emerson Axsom, turning his first ever laps in a sprint car at Ocala, Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park, turned the fastest lap of all to best the field of 43 drivers in Wednesday night’s USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship practice.

The three-hour session is the first, and final, preparation for teams and drivers before the beginning of Winter Dirt Games XIII featuring three consecutive nights of full programs for the series at the 3/8-mile D-shaped track.

The Franklin, Ind. native and series Rookie of the Year candidate set the quickest single lap during the second of six sessions with a time of 13.925 seconds, which translates to a 96.948 mph average in his Clauson Marshall Newman Racing/Driven2SaveLives – ZMax Race Products/Spike/Kistler Chevy.

Axsom does have prior experience at Bubba’s with four USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship starts, which includes a best of 4th last Saturday. The Clauson Marshall Newman sprinter, meanwhile, has won twice at Bubba’s with driver Tyler Courtney, both in 2018.

Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.), making his sprint car debut for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports, timed in second at 13.946. Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), who swept both midget races at Bubba’s last weekend, was third at 13.973. Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, Okla.) was fourth at 14.085 while Jake Swanson (Anaheim, Calif.) rounded out the top-five at 14.086.

Only one incident occurred with about an hour remaining in the three-hour practice. Eddie Vancil (Olney, Ill.) spun sideways at the entry to turn one. The trailing cars driven by Brandon Mattox and Dustin Clark were both collected and stopped. Clark also made slight contact with the outside wall. All contact appeared relatively minor and all three cars were pushed back to the pit area.

Three full nights of USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship racing are on tap, February 17-18-19, at Bubba Raceway Park. Racers will be chasing a $5,000 winner’s share on the first two nights while Saturday’s finale will reward the victor with $10,000.

Pits open each night at 4pm ET, front gates open at 5pm and cars on track at 6pm with qualifying and racing immediately following.

For Thursday and Friday’s USAC Sprint Car events, adult general admission tickets are $30 with kids age 11 and under are free with pit passes $40 apiece. On Saturday, adult general admission tickets are $35 with kids age 11 and under are free with pit passes $45 apiece. Race day tickets will be available at the gate on race day. No pre-order is necessary.

Each and every night of Winter Dirt Games XIII can be watched LIVE on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/3frPoW6.

================

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: February 16, 2022 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XIII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track

PRACTICE: 1. Emerson Axsom, 47BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-13.925; 2. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-13.946; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-13.973; 4. Jason McDougal, 5m, KO-14.085; 5. Jake Swanson, 21AZ, Team AZ-14.086; 6. Tanner Thorson, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.107; 7. Wesley Smith, 44, Smith-14.110; 8. Logan Seavey, 5, Baldwin/Fox-14.136; 9. Carson Short, 21x, RCM-14.154; 10. Shane Cockrum, 66, Amati-14.162; 11. Thomas Meseraull, 20m, Dyson-14.201; 12. Mario Clouser, 6, Eberhardt/Zirzow-14.219; 13. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.221; 14. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-14.265; 15. Shane Cottle, 39, Hogue-14.288; 16. Kyle Cummins, 3R, Rock Steady-14.328; 17. Charles Davis Jr., 47, Davis-14.361; 18. Braxton Cummings, 71B, Cummings-14.455; 19. Chad Boespflug, 2B, 2B-14.462; 20. Briggs Danner, 5G, Heffner-14.539; 21. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-14.617; 22. Cole Bodine, 57B, DCT/Crow/Bodine-14.618; 23. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.673; 24. Kory Schudy, 28K, Sawyer-14.694; 25. Alex Banales, 5x, Baldwin/Fox-14.810; 26. Dallas Hewitt, 21, Hewitt-14.933; 27. Jackson Slone, 16, Slone-14.981; 28. Jadon Rogers, 14, Engler-15.032; 29. Steve Irwin, 0, Flying Zero-15.093; 30. Jeremy Kerzman, 3K, Kerzman-15.105; 31. C.J. Leary, 77m, Michael-15.188; 32. Jack Hoyer, 57c, DCT/Crow/Bodine-15.200; 33. Dustin Clark, 75, Clark-15.237; 34. Brady Short, 61m, Edwards-15.331; 35. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE/Dougherty-15.431; 36. Kyle Shipley, 17GP, Dutcher-15.446; 37. Josh Turner, 4T, Turner-15.646; 38. Brian Ruhlman, 49, Ruhlman-15.717; 39. Landon Simon, 24, LSR-15.743; 40. Eddie Vancil, 7v, Vancil-16.895; 41. Robert Bell, 71, Bell-17.877; 42. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-18.473; 43. Austin Hawkins, 5A, Hawkins-NT.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 17-18-19, 2022 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – Winter Dirt Games XIII – 3/8-Mile Dirt Track