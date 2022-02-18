HomeFloridaBubba Raceway ParkClay Harris tops Modified action at Bubba Raceway Park!

Clay Harris tops Modified action at Bubba Raceway Park!

Bubba Raceway Park
2/17/22
Feature:
1. Clay Harris
2. Tyler Nicely
3. Garret Stewart
4. David Reutimann
5. Kenny Wallace
6. Jeff Parsons
7. Brandon Bollinger
8. Hunter Gustafson
9. Steve Rex
10. Todd Nieheiser
11. Rich Pratt
12. Dawson Cook
13. Dustin Thayer
14. Sean Monaghan
15. Bryan Bernhardt
16. Kenny Shaw
17. Chris Rutherford
18. Shane Nichols
19. James McKeon

