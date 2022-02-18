Summer Series at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track Rebranded to Texas Weekend Series

FORT WORTH, Texas (February 17, 2022) — XR announces rebrand of summer racing series at Texas Motor Speedway to “Texas Weekend Series” with three classes to be USRA sanctioned.

Originally called the “Texas Monday Series” in its inaugural 2021 campaign, this year’s rendition of the summer series at The Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track will be called the “Texas Weekend Series.”

The series will showcase three classes sanctioned by the United States Racing Association (USRA): Modifieds, Limited Modifieds and Factory Stocks. Two more XR-sanctioned classes will join them: Stock Cars and Cop Stocks.

XR also announces an additional two race dates to the previously announced schedule. The original schedule featured four Sunday/Monday shows April 24-25, June 26-27, July 24-25 and August 21-22 with the Championship race on Monday, September 5. The extra dates will be Saturday, June 25 and Saturday, August 20, making those events Saturday through Monday event weekends. Every race day will be its own show with payouts and points awarded.

“We’re excited to have USRA come on board and sanction the Modifieds, Limited Modifieds and Factory Stocks,” said XR Chief Operating Officer Dan Robinson. “USRA will provide a stable rules package. We also wanted to give racers two more opportunities to race, especially with the unfortunate cancelation of the Texas Tune-Up. The two Saturdays made perfect sense and will be a great addition to the Texas Weekend Series.”

Additionally, XR-sanctioned Stock Cars and Cop Stocks – a class for 1995-2011 unaltered Ford Crown Victorias, Mercury Grand Marquis or Lincoln Town Cars – will join the Texas Weekend Series for 2022. Full Cop Stock rules can be found HERE.

A total of 10 regular season rounds are scheduled for the Texas Weekend Series, and drivers will accumulate points throughout those rounds toward eligibility into their classes’ Championship races on Monday, September 5. The top 20 in regular season points will be locked into the Championship, with the final four spots in the Championship feature open for drivers to race their way in during the Championship event’s heats races.

2022 Texas Weekend Series Schedule

April 24-25 Texas Weekend Series Rounds 1 & 2

June 25-27 Texas Weekend Series Rounds 3, 4 & 5

July 24-25 Texas Weekend Series Rounds 6 & 7

August 20-22 Texas Weekend Series Rounds 8, 9 & 10

September 5 Texas Weekend Series Championship

Full Texas Weekend Series event and ticket info can be found at www.texasdirttrack.com.

ABOUT THE DIRT TRACK AT TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

The Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track is a .4-mile clay oval with six-degree banking on the straightaways and nine degrees in the turns. The 10,994-seat dirt track features amenities such as private suites and a tunnel to the infield for competitors. The dirt track has hosted the World of Outlaws sprint car series, late-model dirt car races, monster truck racing, freestyle motorcycle races, and Tony Stewart’s ASCS Sprint Car Nationals. In 2021, it hosted multiple large events, including a multi-week Texas Monday Series. It will feature a robust 2022 schedule again featuring the Texas Weekend Series and the Texas Dirt Nationals.

ABOUT XR

Founded in 2003, XR is a marketing and multimedia firm based in Silver Bay, Minnesota. XR focuses on the racing industry, producing high-impact events and streaming broadcasts.

To learn more about XR, visit: www.racexr.com.

