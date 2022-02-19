2/18/22
Feature:
1. Tyler Nicely
2. Clay Harris
3. Bryan Bernhardt
4. Todd Nieheiser
5. Garret Stewart
6. Rich Pratt
7. Dawson Cook
8. Brandon Bollinger
9. David Reutimann
10. Dustin Thayer
11. Jeff Parsons
12. Hunter Gustafson
13. Steve Rex
14. Kenny Wallace
15. Sean Monaghan
16. Kenny Shaw
17. James McKeon
18. Chris Rutherford
Tyler Nicely takes Bubba Raceway Park Modified win!
2/18/22
