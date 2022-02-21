Flud, Brewer, and Nunley Score At Superbowl Speedway

Bryan Hulbert – GREENVILLE, Texas (February 20, 2022) Wrapping up Round 2 of the 2022 Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division season-opening weekend at Superbowl Speedway, a field of 96 entries took on the quarter-mile oval with Frank Flud, Chase Brewer, and Jett Nunley rolling into Victory Lane.

Former winner with a wing on, Waxahachie’s Chase Brewer added his name to the Non-Wing ranks on Sunday afternoon. Leading start to finish, the No. 3c was pressured through the closing laps by the hard-charging Frank Flud.

Winner on Saturday night, Flud had to advance through a B-Feature before charging ahead 13 positions. Glued to the back bumper of the No. 3c on the final lap, Brewer was perfect to the checkered flag. Flud in second was followed by Anton Hernandez, with Ryder Laplante and Brady Ross making up the top five.

Making in win No. 58 in A-Class competition, Frank Flud chased Austin Saunders from the start of the 20-lap feature event. Trailing by no more than a half-second at any given time, Flud began ramping up the pressure as the race hit the halfway point. Down to car lengths at times, the move for the lead came on Lap 15.

Room to run the bottom off the second turn, Flud launched past Saunders mid-way down the back straightaway. Pulling away instantly, Flud was 1.912-seconds ahead at the checkered flag. Saunders held on for second with Johnny Boland in third. Keegan Osantowski and Madelyn Gjerness completed the top five.

Rolling to the lead on the start from the right of the front row, Oklahoma’s Jett Nunley went unchallenged through the Restricted A-Feature for his fourth career Lucas Oil NOW600 Series victory.

Lapping up to 11th before the caution waved on Lap 15, the restart had Jaxton Wiggs keeping pace for a moment but would have to settle for another runner-up finish. Carson Bolden crossed third, followed by Scout Spraggins and Brody Brown to complete the top five.

The next event for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division will be Saturday, February 26, and Sunday, February 27 at Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla.

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv.

To keep on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series.com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil NOW600 National

Superbowl Speedway (Greenville, Texas)

Sunday, February 20, 2022

Entry Count: 96

Weekend Entry Count: 109

Winged A-Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 82-Austin Saunders[1]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[4]; 4. 21-Keegan Osantowski[3]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[6]; 6. 38K-Karson Battarbee[7]; 7. 22-Gerald Ray[16]; 8. 3C-Chase Brewer[9]; 9. 67J-JJ Loss[14]; 10. 11D-Dominic White[8]; 11. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[15]; 12. 22M-Sammy McNabb[17]; 13. B2-Carson Bolden[19]; 14. 1X-Brady Ross[10]; 15. 78-Ethan Ayars[12]; 16. 38-Riley Osantowski[20]; 17. 88R-Ryder Laplante[18]; 18. 72-Alex Karpowicz[5]; 19. 12E-Jacob Ewing[11]; 20. 83W-Brant Woods[13]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[2]; 2. 22M-Sammy McNabb[4]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 4. 10N-Lonnie Nunley[9]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison[3]; 6. 55X-Connor Chamberlain[7]; 7. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[11]; 8. 110-Karter Battarbee[5]; 9. 13C-William Conner[6]; 10. 57-Jacob Lucas[8]; 11. 20-Brecken Reese[10]; 12. 2J-Jake Jackson[12]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 22-Gerald Ray[3]; 2. 88R-Ryder Laplante[1]; 3. 38-Riley Osantowski[4]; 4. 15-Brody Brown[5]; 5. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[7]; 6. 78C-Chance Cody[11]; 7. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[9]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[2]; 9. 27T-Timothy Watson III[6]; 10. 57T-Kyle Thompson[8]; 11. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[10]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[1]; 2. 21-Keegan Osantowski[3]; 3. 72-Alex Karpowicz[7]; 4. B2-Carson Bolden[2]; 5. 22M-Sammy McNabb[4]; 6. 13C-William Conner[5]; 7. 95-Deuce Chamberlain[6]; 8. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[8]; 9. 57T-Kyle Thompson[9]; 10. 2J-Jake Jackson[10]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 38K-Karson Battarbee[1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss[2]; 4. 78-Ethan Ayars[4]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison[5]; 6. 38-Riley Osantowski[7]; 7. 55X-Connor Chamberlain[8]; 8. 20-Brecken Reese[6]; 9. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[9]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 11D-Dominic White[1]; 2. 82-Austin Saunders[3]; 3. 1X-Brady Ross[5]; 4. 83W-Brant Woods[4]; 5. 22-Gerald Ray[2]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[6]; 7. 27T-Timothy Watson III[8]; 8. 10N-Lonnie Nunley[7]; 9. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[9]

Velox Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[2]; 2. 12E-Jacob Ewing[1]; 3. 3C-Chase Brewer[6]; 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 5. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[8]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[9]; 7. 110-Karter Battarbee[4]; 8. 57-Jacob Lucas[3]; 9. 78C-Chance Cody[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 00:14.867[5]; 2. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 00:14.869[8]; 3. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 00:14.881[4]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 00:14.946[3]; 5. 13C-William Conner, 00:15.078[6]; 6. 22M-Sammy McNabb, 00:15.146[7]; 7. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 00:15.415[1]; 8. 95-Deuce Chamberlain, 00:15.931[9]; 9. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr, 00:16.036[2]; 10. 2J-Jake Jackson, 00:16.036[10]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 78-Ethan Ayars, 00:14.537[9]; 2. 81-Frank Flud, 00:14.549[7]; 3. 67J-JJ Loss, 00:14.711[1]; 4. 38K-Karson Battarbee, 00:14.889[2]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison, 00:15.093[5]; 6. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:15.131[6]; 7. 38-Riley Osantowski, 00:15.156[3]; 8. 20-Brecken Reese, 00:15.188[4]; 9. 55X-Connor Chamberlain, 00:16.128[8]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 83W-Brant Woods, 00:14.755[4]; 2. 82-Austin Saunders, 00:14.948[5]; 3. 22-Gerald Ray, 00:14.950[3]; 4. 11D-Dominic White, 00:15.232[7]; 5. 1X-Brady Ross, 00:15.281[9]; 6. 15-Brody Brown, 00:15.305[1]; 7. 10N-Lonnie Nunley, 00:15.323[8]; 8. 27T-Timothy Watson III, 00:15.387[2]; 9. 19G-Bubba Gatewood, 00:15.581[6]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 110-Karter Battarbee, 00:14.767[8]; 2. 57-Jacob Lucas, 00:14.899[2]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:15.098[3]; 4. 12E-Jacob Ewing, 00:15.106[7]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 00:15.109[4]; 6. 3C-Chase Brewer, 00:15.272[9]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody, 00:15.288[6]; 8. 3T-Caiden Mitchell, 00:15.351[1]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:15.351[5]

Stock Non-Wing

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 3C-Chase Brewer[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[15]; 3. 25-Anton Hernandez[3]; 4. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 5. 1X-Brady Ross[8]; 6. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[11]; 7. 27T-Timothy Watson III[7]; 8. 1V-Johnny Boland[17]; 9. 78-Ethan Ayars[6]; 10. 22M-Sammy McNabb[20]; 11. 72-Alex Karpowicz[10]; 12. 23K-Jordan Kluver[18]; 13. 19-Justin Robison[16]; 14. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[13]; 15. 20-Brecken Reese[1]; 16. 45-Bradley Cox[12]; 17. 38-Riley Osantowski[19]; 18. 83W-Brant Woods[4]; 19. 38K-Karson Battarbee[14]; 20. 21W-Jeremy Wickham[9]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 1V-Johnny Boland[1]; 3. 38-Riley Osantowski[4]; 4. 21-Keegan Osantowski[3]; 5. 10E-Matt Ebarb[5]; 6. 99-Chris Russell[7]; 7. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[9]; 8. 78C-Chance Cody[6]; 9. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[10]; 10. 57-Jacob Lucas[8]; 11. 67J-JJ Loss[11]; 12. 82-Austin Saunders[12]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 19-Justin Robison[1]; 2. 23K-Jordan Kluver[6]; 3. 22M-Sammy McNabb[9]; 4. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr[4]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[2]; 6. 7R-Cody Kokes[7]; 7. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[8]; 8. 777-Mikee Brunker[10]; 9. 13C-William Conner[5]; 10. 110-Karter Battarbee[3]; 11. 57T-Kyle Thompson[11]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3C-Chase Brewer[2]; 2. 88R-Ryder Laplante[3]; 3. 20-Brecken Reese[8]; 4. 1X-Brady Ross[9]; 5. 38-Riley Osantowski[5]; 6. 13C-William Conner[1]; 7. 23K-Jordan Kluver[6]; 8. 22M-Sammy McNabb[7]; 9. 19G-Bubba Gatewood[10]; 10. 67J-JJ Loss[4]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 83W-Brant Woods[4]; 2. 72-Alex Karpowicz[2]; 3. 38K-Karson Battarbee[3]; 4. 21W-Jeremy Wickham[9]; 5. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[7]; 6. 10E-Matt Ebarb[6]; 7. 57-Jacob Lucas[1]; 8. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[8]; 9. 57T-Kyle Thompson[5]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 25-Anton Hernandez[3]; 2. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[2]; 3. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[5]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox[8]; 5. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 6. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr[7]; 7. 99-Chris Russell[6]; 8. 7R-Cody Kokes[9]; 9. 82-Austin Saunders[1]

Velox Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 27T-Timothy Watson III[1]; 2. 78-Ethan Ayars[3]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland[2]; 4. 19-Justin Robison[5]; 5. 21-Keegan Osantowski[6]; 6. 110-Karter Battarbee[4]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody[7]; 8. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[8]; 9. 777-Mikee Brunker[9]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 67J-JJ Loss, 00:15.617[1]; 2. 88R-Ryder Laplante, 00:15.665[9]; 3. 3C-Chase Brewer, 00:15.671[10]; 4. 13C-William Conner, 00:15.744[3]; 5. 38-Riley Osantowski, 00:15.793[4]; 6. 23K-Jordan Kluver, 00:15.822[2]; 7. 22M-Sammy McNabb, 00:15.963[8]; 8. 20-Brecken Reese, 00:16.199[7]; 9. 1X-Brady Ross, 00:16.247[5]; 10. 19G-Bubba Gatewood, 00:16.436[6]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 83W-Brant Woods, 00:15.072[9]; 2. 38K-Karson Battarbee, 00:15.170[5]; 3. 72-Alex Karpowicz, 00:15.249[6]; 4. 57-Jacob Lucas, 00:15.452[4]; 5. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 00:15.690[7]; 6. 10E-Matt Ebarb, 00:15.909[3]; 7. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 00:16.244[2]; 8. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover, 00:16.265[1]; 9. 21W-Jeremy Wickham, 00:16.604[8]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud, 00:15.090[8]; 2. 25-Anton Hernandez, 00:15.109[1]; 3. 17G-Isaiah Garcia, 00:15.240[6]; 4. 82-Austin Saunders, 00:15.325[5]; 5. 3T-Caiden Mitchell, 00:15.508[2]; 6. 99-Chris Russell, 00:15.565[7]; 7. 11M-Lawrence Mann Jr, 00:15.916[9]; 8. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:16.460[4]; 9. 7R-Cody Kokes, 00:16.591[3]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 110-Karter Battarbee, 00:15.263[3]; 2. 78-Ethan Ayars, 00:15.491[9]; 3. 1V-Johnny Boland, 00:15.528[8]; 4. 27T-Timothy Watson III, 00:15.625[6]; 5. 19-Justin Robison, 00:15.964[5]; 6. 21-Keegan Osantowski, 00:16.213[4]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody, 00:16.676[2]; 8. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr, 00:17.814[7]; 9. 777-Mikee Brunker, 00:18.119[1]

Restricted ‘A’ Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[2]; 2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[1]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 4. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 5. 15-Brody Brown[6]; 6. 5G-Landon Graham[11]; 7. 4-Jude Allgayer[19]; 8. 14-Landon Muehlberger[9]; 9. 27T-Trevor Twardeski[7]; 10. 31BW-Braxton Weger[8]; 11. 61-Brannon Lucas[5]; 12. 97-Cash Lacombe[17]; 13. 84-Dalten Maust[13]; 14. 45-Bradley Cox[10]; 15. 66-Jayden Clay[20]; 16. 12-Tori Tyer[15]; 17. P24-Aiden Howard[21]; 18. 2C-Lucas Conner[18]; 19. 11-Trevin Frye[16]; 20. 7G-Ollie Geiger[12]; 21. GH7-Garyn Howard[14]; 22. 9D-Degan Lelsz[22]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15-Brody Brown[1]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[4]; 3. 14-Landon Muehlberger[2]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox[5]; 5. 84-Dalten Maust[3]; 6. 11-Trevin Frye[8]; 7. 4-Jude Allgayer[6]; 8. P24-Aiden Howard[7]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Jaxton Wiggs[3]; 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins[4]; 3. 27T-Trevor Twardeski[6]; 4. 5G-Landon Graham[2]; 5. 7G-Ollie Geiger[7]; 6. 2C-Lucas Conner[5]; 7. (DQ) 9D-Degan Lelsz[1]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 61-Brannon Lucas[2]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[4]; 3. 31BW-Braxton Weger[5]; 4. 12-Tori Tyer[1]; 5. GH7-Garyn Howard[3]; 6. 97-Cash Lacombe[7]; 7. 66-Jayden Clay[6]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley, 00:15.794[6]; 2. 84-Dalten Maust, 00:16.108[5]; 3. 14-Landon Muehlberger, 00:16.167[7]; 4. 15-Brody Brown, 00:16.196[3]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:16.216[8]; 6. 4-Jude Allgayer, 00:16.347[4]; 7. P24-Aiden Howard, 00:16.357[2]; 8. 11-Trevin Frye, 00:16.365[1]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 00:15.802[6]; 2. 71-Jaxton Wiggs, 00:15.817[4]; 3. 5G-Landon Graham, 00:16.093[3]; 4. 9D-Degan Lelsz, 00:16.121[5]; 5. 2C-Lucas Conner, 00:16.356[7]; 6. 27T-Trevor Twardeski, 00:16.656[2]; 7. 7G-Ollie Geiger, 00:16.659[1]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden, 00:15.615[3]; 2. GH7-Garyn Howard, 00:15.826[6]; 3. 61-Brannon Lucas, 00:16.134[4]; 4. 12-Tori Tyer, 00:16.153[2]; 5. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 00:16.299[7]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:16.584[5]; 7. 97-Cash Lacombe, 00:16.645[1]

