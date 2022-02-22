Brandon Overton Battles Through Ups-And-Downs at Volusia



Claims $10,000 WoO Late Model Win During DIRTcar Nationals

EVANS, Ga. (02/22/22) – Brandon Overton picked up his third win of the season in Wednesday night’s World of Outlaws (WoO) Case Construction Late Model Series event at Volusia Speedway Park aboard his Wells & Sons Motorsports No. 76 Crossfit Overton / Allstar Concrete/ Longhorn Chassis by Wells Motorsports/ Clements Racing Engines Inc.-powered Super Late Model.

The victory was a high point in a week that was mired in bad luck for the team.

“It’s Volusia, what more can I say. We just seem to be snakebit at that place. We had a good car and got one win, but I feel like we were in position to get at least a couple more but just got bit by some bad luck. It happens, and we’ll just head down the road to the next one,” Overton said. “A big thanks to everyone at Wells & Sons Motorsports and all of our great sponsors. We’ve had a little adversity to start the year, but I still can’t say enough about this team and how good our cars are right now.”

Wells Motorsports pilot Brandon Overton was back in action on Monday afternoon at Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.) for the 51st annual DIRTcar Nationals. In a field of 47 cars, Overton topped the speed charts in time trials before cruising to a heat race win.

Earning the pole position for the A-Main, Brandon faded three spots in the 30-lapper to register a fourth-place finish. He trailed Ricky Thornton Jr., Chris Madden, and Devin Moran to the checkers with Dale McDowell coming in fifth.

The following night, Brandon grabbed the third-and-final transfer spot in his heat, which positioned him 14th on the starting grid for the main event. With $7,000 on the line, Overton retired from the feature on lap 14.

With 58 cars entered on Wednesday for the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series sanctioned program, Overton followed up the seventh-fastest lap in his group with a second-place finish in his heat. Tracking down early pacesetter Kyle Strickler in the first half of the feature, Brandon charged from third-to-first on a lap-15 restart to assume command of the top spot. He fended off Devin Moran after experiencing engine issues in the waning laps to secure his third win of the season and his 19th-career World of Outlaws triumph. He earned a $10,000 payday.

After swapping out a motor overnight, Overton laid down the fastest-time in his group on Thursday before cruising to a convincing heat race win. Earning the pole for the $10,000-to-win A-Main via the redraw, Brandon retired on the opening circuit with fluids trailing from under his car.

For another $10,000-to-win A-Main on Friday, Brandon topped the 59-car field in time trials before capturing a heat race victory. Running into more trouble in the feature, Overton was an early exit on lap 28 after pitting on lap 24 with a flat right-rear tire.

Wrapping up the 51st annual DIRTcar Nationals on Saturday, Overton edged his way into the $10,000-to-win finale with the third-and-final transfer spot in his heat. Clawing forward one spot in the 40-lap affair, Brandon posted a 13th-place outing.

Full results from the week are available at www.DIRTcarNationals.com .

The team is currently finalizing their upcoming schedule, and once confirmed will be posted at www.BrandonOverton76.com .

