Joseph Joiner Pockets $3,500 in Winter Nationals Sweep at Southern

Jesse Enterkin Battles Adversity to Ninth-Place Finish

MILTON, Fla. (02/22/22) – Joseph Joiner made his first trip to Victory Lane in 2022 on Saturday night. The Florida racer swept Southern Raceway’s Winter Nationals for a $3,500 payday in his Trading Paints No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants/ Base Racing Fuels/ Capital Race Car Crate Late Model.

“It was a perfect debut for the new Capital Race Car. We built this thing from the ground up from a bare chassis, which we hadn’t done before. We swept the night,” Joiner commented. “It was also cool to be racing on the same track in the same division as Jesse (Enterkin) for the first time in over two years. I hate he had some bad luck there, but still managed a solid night.”

After seeing Friday’s scheduled action nixed by electrical issues at the track, Joseph Joiner broke out the broom and swept Saturday night’s Winternationals 604 Crate Late Model action at Southern Raceway (Milton, Fla.). Joiner hit the ground running by setting fast time, winning the dash, and then leading every lap of the feature to register the $3,000 victory.

He also bagged an additional $500 for his qualifying effort and dash win.

Meanwhile, Jesse Enterkin qualified fifth fastest to lock into the fifth-starting spot for the feature. Unfortunately, he’d have to go to the tail of the field after being collected in a tangle every in the feature. He’d rebound to finish ninth at the checkered flag.

The team will return to Southern Raceway this weekend – February 25-26 – for the fifth annual USCS Battle at the Beach. Hunt The Front’s Jonathan Joiner will make his 2022 debut, competing in the Late Model Sportsman division. Friday night pays $1,000 to win and Saturday’s feature posts a $1,500 top prize.

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, GO Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Dirt Track Bank (A Division of Malvern Bank), Capital Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Base Racing Fuel and Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, QA1, Jones Racing Products, Velocita USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, DirtCarLift.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Vonbohn Products, Justin’s Horseshoe Art, Jasper Auto Supply (NAPA), and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net. You can also connect with Hunt the Front on Facebook @huntthefront56, on Twitter @huntthefrontjj, and on Instagram @hunt_the_front_vlog.

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)