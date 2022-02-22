RAISING THE GATOR: Moran Reflects on DIRTcar Nationals, Ending on a High Note with his Brother

The Dresden, OH driver beat Chris Madden by one point to earn his second “Big Gator” trophy.

BARBERVILLE, FL – February 22, 2022– Actor Jeremy Irons once said, “We all have our time machines. Some take us back, they’re called memories. Some take us forward, they’re called dreams.”

For 27-year-old driver Devin Moran, and his brother Wylie, those dreams are memories made together. But when Devin returns to World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Models Equipment in April, his Tye Twarog Racing team will have a different look.

The conclusion of DIRTcar Nationals signified the end of Wylie’s time as Devin’s full-time crew chief to focus on his car detailing business. Despite taking on a new journey, the younger Moran is adamant he’ll still be at his brother’s side.

“It’s not the end,” Wylie Moran said. “We’ll always be together, and I’ll always be at the races quite a bit. I just won’t be at the shop every day, won’t be at every single race, but I’ll still be around making sure things are flowing alright.”

While the end of their time together is bittersweet, the bond between the two is stronger than ever. Devin couldn’t be more excited about Wylie’s new venture.

“Don’t get me wrong, he’ll still be going to a lot of races,” Devin Moran said. “I’ll be dragging his ass all over the country.

“He’s got a new journey he wants to venture off to, and we’re as high as we can get in this sport. I mean, we can win bigger and better races, obviously. But we’re to the point where we’re running really good, so I’m glad for him, and I’m excited for him to start his new deal, too.”

The brotherly tandem ended on a high note, grasping another “Big Gator” trophy together on the Volusia Speedway Park Stage. Devin Moran’s second DIRTcar Nationals triumph also finished one of the best stretches in the Dresden, OH driver’s career–scoring three wins, 15 top fives, and 18 top 10’s in 20 races.

Devin’s excitement for his return to “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” began before DIRTcar Nationals started, oozing with confidence from his 2021 triumph. Despite ending the week with a 12th-place finish, he’s taking his second “Big Gator” in stride.

“I was really excited to get here because of how fun it was to race here last year,” Devin Moran said. “To come out of here with a second big gator, we can’t complain.”

“The Mailman” built his run toward a second DIRTcar Nationals title on consistency. While he didn’t find Victory Lane, he opened the week with four straight podium finishes—a third and three straight seconds.

Moran stated it was a testament to his team and how dialed-in his Longhorn Chassis was throughout the week.

“I felt like we were really good all week,” Moran said. “We were good Friday and just had to start in the back, and I messed up in my Heat Race, and it was hard to pass [Saturday].

“I felt like we were really good [Saturday]. We just couldn’t do anything. But it’s the way it is; we take our wins and go home and be excited for the rest of the season.”

The bond between Devin and his brother Wylie is one of the reasons the Tye Twarog Racing team consistently earns strong results. It’s also one of the reasons Moran had a top-performing car in Florida.

Wylie and the rest of Moran’s crew put their blood, sweat, and tears into the entire month. The younger of the two brothers reflected on their accomplishments, speaking with a hint of exhaustion.

It’s been phenomenal down here,” Wylie Moran said. “We’ve slaved away, we’re exhausted, worn down, but you just have to keep plugging away every day. We’ve had late nights, early mornings, long days; we haven’t had a day off in weeks.

“[Saturday] is the 36th day we’ve been in Florida, and it’s just a grind and to be able to win all of Lucas Oil Speedweeks, all of [DIRTcar Nationals], it’s just, it’s phenomenal.”

The sons of the “Million Dollar Man” Donnie Moran have already put together a career many people dream about. When Devin and Wylie look back into their time machines, they’ll be filled with memories about how they accomplished their dreams together.

Moran returns to World of Outlaws CASE Late Models competition when the Series travels to Atomic Speedway in Waverly, OH April 22-23.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to action on March 11-12 for their first appearance at The Rev in Monroe, LA. For Tickets: CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App