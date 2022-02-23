AMS ANNOUNCES RETURN OF JEFF EVANS AS RACE DIRECTOR IN 2022

The American Modified Series would like to announce they have added Jeff Evans back as the race director for the upcoming 2022 race season. Jeff no stranger to the series, is poised and ready for the upcoming season.

Jeff is already looking forward to the upcoming season. “Dewayne was a great guy, and I always cherished my moments at the track with the AMS series in the past. I had already been considering it when Dewayne asked me a while back, but after his passing I didn’t think there was a better way that I could honor him more than to come back.”

Series co-owner Susie Stall is excited and is looking forward to the 2022 season. “Having Jeff back on with the series gives us some stability amid all that has happened during the off season. We already had been in the talks with Jeff before Dewayne passed away, we finally were able to make it official recently.”

The series will look to kick off the 2022 season in a little over a month at the Illini 100 weekend at Farmer City April 1st and 2nd. Those details on the Modified portion of the event sanctioned by AMS will be given soon.

More information on the American Modified Series including any 2022 schedule can be found at americanmodifiedseries.com.