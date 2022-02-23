Persistent rainstorms force cancellation of Magnolia, The Rev Sprint Car events

World of Outlaws CASE Late Models to run at The Rev, March 11-12

MONROE, LA – Feb. 23, 2022 – With traveling teams and fans in mind, heavy persistent rainstorms throughout the week creating oversaturated grounds at Magnolia Motor Speedway and The Rev have forced World of Outlaws and track officials to cancel this weekend’s events.

Both events will not be made up. However, fans can look forward to the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models doubleheader at The Rev, March 11-12.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Friday’s event at Magnolia Motor Speedway and Saturday’s event at The Rev will receive a face-value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. That credit can be used toward the upcoming World of Outlaws CASE Late Model event at The Rev.

If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until March 23 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com if you have further questions. Click here for refund request.

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series 2022 season resumes at Cotton Bowl Speedway, in Paige, TX, for the Texas Two-Step on March 4-5. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch both nights live on DIRTVision – either online or with the DIRTVision App.