COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Opener a Week Away

Talented Field Takes Aim on Boothill’s Ronny Adams Memorial

CONWAY, Ark. (02/24/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil kicks off its 2022 campaign in one week with the third annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.

Over $15,000 in winner’s prize money will be on the line at the 2022 lidlifter, which is set for March 4-5.

“It’s been a short and busy off-season for our series, and we’re excited to get things underway next weekend at Boothill Speedway,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’ve got a great group of drivers gearing up for the event, and we’re looking forward to putting on an exciting show for all the great fans.”

While the crop of 2022 CCSDS full timers won’t come into complete focus until the first few events are contested, there’s no denying that a strong field of drivers are gearing up for the opener.

Drivers, who have indicated an intent to take part in the Ronny Adams Memorial doubleheader, include former series champions Logan Martin, Kyle Beard, and Jon Mitchell along with Hunter Rasdon, B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman, Rick Rickman, Morgan Bagley, Scott Crigler, Neil Baggett, Chad Mallett, Ross Farmer, Jon Kirby Shannon Parker, Tyler Stevens, Brandon Carpenter, Brayden Proctor, Dean Carpenter, Clay Fisher, Bubba Mullins, David Payne, Cade Dillard, Tony Jackson Jr., Michael Arnold, Jeff Roth, Joe Godsey, Brett Frazier, and a host of others.

Meanwhile, a trio of drivers have already tossed their hats into the ring as candidates for the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year title. Shannon Parker, Tyler Stevens, and Brandon Parker headline the list.

The third annual Ronny Adams Memorial comes to life with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, March 3. The pit gate opens at 5 p.m. with practice from 7-10 p.m. Pit passes are $20. General admission gates will not be open.

On Friday night a $5,000 top prize is on the line for the CCSDS contingent. The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. with general admission gates opening at 6 p.m. Racing starts 7:30 p.m.. General admission is $20 for adults with kids (ages 6-11) $10, and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $40.

Saturday’s finale is headlined by a $10,000-to-win CCSDS feature. Pits open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $25 for adults with kids (ages 6-11) $10, and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $40.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

Not only can drivers and fans find more information regarding the 2022 CCSDS season on the series brand-new website at www.COMPdirt.com, but drivers can also go ahead and register for the upcoming season. New content is being added to the site daily, so make sure to check back regularly.

