SRX Tickets for Federated Auto Parts Raceway on Sale March 1st

All-Star Tour to Visit Track July 16th

(Pevely, MO) The stars of the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) will be making their first trip to the St. Louis, Missouri area on Saturday, July 16th for a special event at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway. Discounted reserved and general admission tickets will be available online starting Tuesday, March 1st at 2:00 PM CT.

The 1/3-mile dirt track, located in Pevely, Missouri, hosts many big events during the year such as World of Outlaw Sprint Cars and World of Outlaw Late Models, but the SRX event will likely be the most sought-after ticket in 2022.

During SRX’s first season in 2021, former NASCAR champion, Tony Stewart, took the championship over road racing hotshoe Ernie Francis, Jr. Bobby Labonte, Marco Andretti, and Helio Castroneves completed the top five in season standings. Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Michael Waltrip, Bill Elliott, Willy T. Ribbs, and Hailie Deegan were others that competed on a regular basis last season.

While more names are yet to be announced, former NASCAR stars Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Bobby Labonte, and Michael Waltrip’s names have been released. In addition, the IndyCar family of drivers likely to compete during the 2022 season are Helio Castroneves, Paul Tracy, Marco Andretti, Tony Kanaan, Josef Newgarden, and Ryan-Hunter Reay. The full driver lineup and a more specific roster for each race should be available soon.

The DIRTcar Modified class will also be racing at the July 16th event. Projected times have DIRTcar Modified practice and qualifying taking place at 5:00 PM, SRX racing from 7:00-9:00 PM, and Modified racing at 9:00 PM, all times Central. More detailed info on raceday times will be coming soon.

Reserved and general admission tickets will go on sale Tuesday, March 1st at 2:00 PM CT. They will be available online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com and www.trackenterprises.com. For more information on the Superstar Racing Experience, visit www.srxracing.com.