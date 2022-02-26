Mark Smith races to career 39th USCS Outlaw Thunder win at Southern Raceway on Friday

Milton, FL – February 25, 2022 – Mark Smith from Sunbury, Pennsylvania raced from his K&N Filters Pole Position starting position into the USCS Victory Lane to record his 39th career USCS main event win on Friday night at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida.

It was also Smith’s second USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour win of the 2022 season after Nationals finale at Hendry County Motorsports Park, Clewiston, Florida on Saturday, February 5th.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma sprint car racer Wayne Johnson chased Mark Smith under the checkers and across the finish line after 25 Laps in the runner-up spot. Ankeny, Iowa’s Chris Martin had a career-best USCS finish in third place. He was followed by defending USCS National Champion Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio in fourth place and past All Star Circuit of Champions titleist, Greg Wilson from Benton Ridge, Ohio completed the top five drivers in the main event.

In qualifying heat race action, Mark Smith starting an evening sweep of the event by winning the Engler Machine and Tool First Heat. Young gun Connor Morrell from Englewood, Florida collected the win in the JJ Supply of NC Heat Two. Sprint Car Hall of Famer, Danny Smith won the third and final Hero Graphics qualifying heat.

Mark Smith went on capture the K&N Filters Pole Position for the main event by winning the USCS Hoosier Speed Dash for the top six cars in passing points from the heat races. Ohion Cody Bova garnered the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award by passing eight cars the Main.

Offical Results for the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars on 2/25/2022 at Southern Raceway, Milton, Florida.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour – 22 entries

Winter Heat Round 5 Southern (25 Laps): 1. 43M-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[3]; 3. 44-Chris Martin[2]; 4. 66-Danny Smith[5]; 5. 97-Greg Wilson[9]; 6. 12-Corbin Gurley[13]; 7. 22S-Slater Helt[4]; 8. 20B-Cody Bova[16]; 9. 121-Jan Howard[12]; 10. 28F-Davie Franek[10]; 11. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]; 12. 88-Brandon Blenden[18]; 13. 07-Johnny Bridges[14]; 14. (DNF) 43-Terry Witherspoon[11]; 15. (DNF) 09-Timmy Thrash[20]; 16. (DNF) 56-Jeff Smith[22]; 17. (DNF) 83-Mark Ruel Jr[8]; 18. (DNF) 20-Brayden Cooley[17]; 19. (DNF) 28W-Jeff Willingham[19]; 20. (DNF) 00-Harley Zimmerman[15]; 21. (DNF) 10-Terry Gray[7]; 22. (DNF) 7E-Eric Gunderson[21]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps): 1. 43M-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[3]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[2]; 5. 66-Danny Smith[6]; 6. 28M-Conner Morrell[4]

Engler Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 43M-Mark Smith[3]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 3. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[2]; 4. 22S-Slater Helt[7]; 5. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]; 6. 07-Johnny Bridges[8]; 7. 7E-Eric Gunderson[5]; 8. (DNF) 56-Jeff Smith[4]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 2. 44-Chris Martin[7]; 3. 97-Greg Wilson[2]; 4. 43-Terry Witherspoon[5]; 5. 00-Harley Zimmerman[4]; 6. 28W-Jeff Willingham[1]; 7. 09-Timmy Thrash[6]

HERO Graphics Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Danny Smith[1]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[5]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[2]; 4. 121-Jan Howard[3]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[4]; 6. 20-Brayden Cooley[6]; 7. 88-Brandon Blenden[7]

USCS 600 Sprint Car Series Winged Mini Sprints results at Southern Raceway on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Southern Raceway, Milton, Florida.

Feature (15 Laps): 1. 14M-Michael Magic[5]; 2. 33-Mike Hall[1]; 3. 19-Jim Kradel[2]; 4. 52R-Jim McNulty[3]; 5. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[7]; 6. 53-Ryan Kradel[4]; 7. (DNF) 16-Evan McElhaney[6]

USCS 600 Hoosier Dash (6 Laps): 1. 33-Mike Hall[2]; 2. 19-Jim Kradel[3]; 3. 52R-Jim McNulty[4]; 4. 53-Ryan Kradel[5]; 5. (DNF) 14M-Michael Magic[1]; 6. (DNS) 16-Evan McElhaney.

Engler Machine and Tool Qualifying Heat 1 (6 Laps): 1. 14M-Michael Magic[2]; 2. 33-Mike Hall[7]; 3. 19-Jim Kradel[4]; 4. 52R-Jim McNulty[1]; 5. 53-Ryan Kradel[3]; 6. 16-Evan McElhaney[6]; 7. (DNF) 1-Bobby Zaiontz[5]