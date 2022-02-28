Devin Moran Claims Wrisco Industries Winternationals Champion Title

Batavia, OH (February 28, 2022) – After a grueling 12 race nights completed of the 14 scheduled dates at four different tracks, Devin Moran came out on top, crowned the Wrisco Industries Speedweeks Champion.

Moran topped the point standings of the 26 drivers with perfect attendance during the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks – earning top 10 finishes in every A-Main event. In addition, Moran finished in the Penske Shocks Top Five at 10 of those events, on the Big River Steel Podium seven times, and picked up three Wrisco Industries Feature Wins.

Brandon Sheppard finished second in the Wrisco Industries Winternationals points with 11 top 10 finishes, eight Penske Shocks Top Five finishes, six Big River Steel Podium Finishes, and four Wrisco Industries Feature Wins. Tim McCreadie, Tyler Erb, Ricky Thornton Jr, Hudson O’Neal, Ashton Winger, and Earl Pearson Jr finished second through eighth in Wrisco Industries Winternationals points to also earn bonus money from Wrisco Industries at the end of the Georgia/Florida Speedweeks swing.

Over 90 drivers took the green flag during the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Speedweeks, with an average of 57 entries per event. Over $555,000 in purse money was paid over the twelve completed events, with winner earnings alone totaling $128,000.