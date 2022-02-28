Past Winners Grant & McIntosh Among Initial USAC Shamrock Classic Entries

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Du Quoin, Illinois (February 28, 2022)………A rock solid scroll of winners, champs, young talent and veterans have already filed their entries for the sixth running of the Shamrock Classic presented by Dooling Machine Products at Du Quoin’s Southern Illinois Center on March 11-12.

One week remains for competitors to file their entries for the event that features back-to-back nights of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing with two complete programs across two nights with a 40-lap, $2,000-to-win midget feature on Friday night and culminating with Saturday’s $10,000-to-win, 50-lap A-Main for the midgets!

For midget competitors, filing an entry is FREE courtesy of Dooling Machine. Enter coupon code DoolingMachine to receive your discount. The cutoff for pre-entries is Monday, March 7 at midnight. Both Midget and Micro competitors can now enter the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2022-shamrock-entry.

Thus far, 28 midget drivers and teams have entered the Shamrock Classic, both races which are considered non-points special events for the USAC Midgets, meaning zero points will be awarded toward the national championship. It’s all about pride and glory with drivers shooting for the pot of gold trophy and the check with their name on it at the end of the night.

Among those already entered are a pair of past Southern Illinois Center midget winners in RMS Racing entries. Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.), the 2020 USAC Silver Crown champion, won the Shamrock Classic in March of 2017. Teammate Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) is a 2018 midget winner at the 1/6-mile dirt oval, picking up RMS Racing’s first victory.

Four-time USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Champion Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) is entered in the TKH Motorsports No. 21H while USAC Triple Crown titlist Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.) will strap in the No. 2MD for Marc Dailey Racing. Coons is the 2006-07 USAC National Midget champion.

Entered in a Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports machine is Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) who scored a Shamrock Classic victory in 2019, which was his first career USAC National Midget victory. Daniel Robinson (Ewing, Ill.) will drive a familiar No. 57, but this time, it’s for RAB Racing. Robinson tallied a USAC Midwest Regional Midget triumph at SIC in September of 2021.

Two-time Indiana Midget Week champ Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.) will pilot a Hodges Automotive entry in the Shamrock Classic, with whom he’s competed for in the USAC National Sprint Car ranks over the past couple of seasons. He’s joined by three-time POWRi Midget champ Zach Daum of Pocahontas, Ill. in a car owned by Harris Racing.

Three-time and defending Badger Midget king Chase McDermand (Springfield, Ill.) will be in one of two Mounce-Stout Motorsports entries alongside teammate Jacob Denney (Galloway, Ohio), a two-time and defending USAC Midwest Thunder SpeeD2 Midget titlist. Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, Calif.), one of 14 drivers to win a USAC-sanctioned feature in four different decades, is back in the saddle of the Griffiths Motorsports No. 75AU along with many more.

Past Shamrock Classic midget winners include Shane Golobic (2016), Justin Grant (2017), Logan Seavey (2018), Cannon McIntosh (2019) and Tanner Thorson (2020). The event was not held in 2021.

On Friday, March 11, the building opens at Noon Central time with the stands opening at 4pm, drivers meeting at 5pm, with cars on track at 5:30.

On Saturday, March 12, the building opens at 8am Central time with the stands opening at 11pm. The micro sprint drivers meeting will take place Noon, with micros on track for hot laps and heat races at 12:30. The midget drivers meeting starts at 3pm, followed by hot laps and racing at 4pm.

Shamrock Classic tickets are on sale now at ShamrockClassicDuQuoin.com. Tickets and pit passes will also be available at the door both days.

SHAMROCK CLASSIC MIDGET ENTRY LIST: (28 entries as of Feb. 28, 2022)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing)

08 CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

2MD JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Marc Dailey Racing)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

10c DALTON CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (David Camfield)

11L LOGAN ANDERSON/Vincennes, IN (Martin Motorsports)

11m KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Martin Motorsports)

15 R.J. CORSON/Markham, IL (Corson Racing)

16c DAVE CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (David Camfield)

17c DEVIN CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (David Camfield)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Baue Racing)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

51 ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Dohner Racing)

51B JOE B. MILLER/Millersville, MO (Chris Lewis)

51R THOMAS HARRIS/Havana, IL (Johnson Farms Racing)

53 SEAN ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Robbins Racing)

56 MATT VEATCH/McLeansboro, IL (Mark Chisholm)

56x MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Mark Chisholm)

57 DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (RAB Racing)

61m JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

75AU BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsports)

81 ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Gray Racing)

86 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Hodges Automotive)

88 TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb Racing)

91 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Harris Racing)