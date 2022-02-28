Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Lifts Lid to Ninth Season in Peach State Doubleheader!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Following a successful 2021 campaign that saw only one repeat winner in the nine series races that escaped the wrath of Mother Nature, the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series kicks off their 2022 season this upcoming weekend (March 4-5) with a lucrative double-dip in the Peach State. The lid will be lifted to the miniseries slate this Friday night in a visit to Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia, as a $10,053 top prize will be up for grabs during the track’s annual ‘Crank it Up 100’ weekend. A fixture on the sister series – Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals – schedule for many years, the Spring Nationals tour will make their first-ever stop to Swainsboro on Friday after being rained-out back in 2015.

The cars and stars racing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series will then travel 163 miles northwest to Senoia Raceway on Saturday evening for a similar $10,053 to win showdown at the storied Senoia, Georgia oval. This Saturday’s visit to Senoia will mark the eighth series race on the gray gumbo and the winner’s list reads as a virtual “who’s who” in the sport of Dirt Late Model racing. Jonathan Davenport (’16), Chris Madden (’16), Michael Page (’17), Donald McIntosh (’17), Scott Bloomquist (’18), Dale McDowell (’18), and Chris Madden (’19) have all reached Spring Nationals victory lane at the track now owned by the Pollard family.

At Swainsboro on Friday, March 4, the pit gates will open at 3:00pm, while the grandstands will start allowing patrons into the facility starting at 4:30pm. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 5:30pm with hot laps taking to the racetrack at 6:00pm. Adult admission into the grandstand will be $25.00, while adult pit admission will be $40.00. Kids ages 6-11 will be allowed into the grandstand for only $20.00 and into the pit area for only $30.00. There will also be an open practice session at Swainsboro Raceway on Thursday, March 3 from 6:00pm-9:00pm.

Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models, Friday’s show at Swainsboro will also feature qualifying and heat races for the 604 Late Models, 602 Late Models, Street Stocks, Road Warriors, Crown Vic Pro’s, and Crown Vic Jr.’s. Each of these divisions will then run their main event on Saturday as part of the three-day ‘Crank it Up 100’ weekend. Swainsboro Raceway is located at 586 Modoc Road in Swainsboro, Georgia. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 478-252-1300 or log onto their official website at www.SwainsboroRaceway.com.

At Senoia on Saturday, March 5, the pit gates will swing wide open at 2:30pm and the grandstands will then open at 5:00pm. The drivers meeting is also scheduled for 5:00pm with hot laps heating up the racetrack starting at 5:30pm. Adult admission into the grandstand will be $30.00, while kids ages 12 and under will be admitted onto the grounds for FREE. Pit admission for adults will be $40.00 with kids ages 6-12 admitted for only $20.00. Young children ages 5 and under will be allowed into the pit area for FREE.

Along with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, Saturday’s program at Senoia will also feature the following divisions: Hot Shots, Bombers, Modifieds, 602 Late Models, 602 Chargers, and 604 Late Models. Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road in Senoia, Georgia. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 770-599-6161 or log onto their official website at www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com.

The first two rounds of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series schedule on March 4-5 at Swainsboro and Senoia will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends Group A & B qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap headliner. The Super Late Model tire rule at both tracks will be Hoosier 1350 or 1600 on all four corners; American Racer 48 or 56 on all four corners. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for March 4 at Swainsboro (GA) Raceway:

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

Purse for March 5 at Senoia (GA) Raceway:

1) $10,053, 2) $5,000, 3) $2,500, 4) $1,800, 5) $1,250, 6) $900, 7) $800, 8) $700, 9) $675, 10) $650, 11) $625, 12) $600, 13) $575, 14) $550, 15) $525, 16) $500, 17) $500, 18) $500, 19) $500, 20) $500, 21) $500, 22) $500 — $30,703 TOTAL

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Fund:

1) $10,053, 2) $5,053, 3) $2,553, 4) $2,053, 5) $1,553, & $1,053 to all other perfect attendance drivers

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 4 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 5 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, March 18 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $4,053 to win

Friday, April 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 16 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Friday, April 22 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 23 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 6 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $5,053 to win

Saturday, May 7 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 27 | Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA | $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 28 | Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA | $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 29 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $5,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.