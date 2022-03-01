Big Game Motorsports Venturing to Cotton Bowl Speedway for Texas Two-Step

Inside Line Promotions – WINDOM, Minn. (March 1, 2022) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel has to wait an extra week to resume competition with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series after the events last weekend rained out.

Next up on the schedule is a two-day spectacle at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas, this Friday and Saturday when the track hosts the Texas Two-Step.

“Cotton Bowl is a pretty unique place,” Gravel said. “We’ve seen it be a lot of different ways over the years. I’ve had rainouts there, some wet tracks and some slick ones. Last year one night it started taking rubber, but was fairly racy. It’s dirt racing so you never know what you’ll get, which makes it interesting. Luckily I’ve had a good track record there and hopefully I can keep that going.”

Gravel has four career starts at the dirt oval, where he placed third in 2016, was victorious in 2018 and recorded results of ninth and fourth, respectively, last season.

“We were there last year with the same team and I felt like we raced pretty decent,” he said. “I think we have a good notebook. We’ll try to continue that on and be a little better than last year.”

Gravel enters this weekend leading the World of Outlaws championship standings thanks to a trio of top fives, including a feature triumph, during the season-opening DIRTcar Nationals last month in Florida.

3 races, 1 win, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 3 top 15s, 3 top 20s

Friday and Saturday at Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas, for the Texas Two-Step with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

