COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Kicks Off 2022 Campaign this Weekend

Over $15,000 in Winner’s Prize Money on the Line

CONWAY, Ark. (03/01/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil opens the 2022 season this Friday and Saturday with the third annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.

Over $15,000 in winner’s prize money will be on the line at the 2022 lidlifter, which is set for March 4-5.

“This is a great way for our series to open the 2022 season. It’s an honor to once again be a part of an event that salutes the memory of such a well-respected and accomplished racer,” CCSDS CEO, Chris Sullivan said. “Additionally, these are two great purses for the racers, and the fans get the opportunity to see two great shows.”

Veteran racer, Ronny Adams passed away on August 10, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. During his 51-year career the Texas native raced to 589 career wins, including 14 track championships at Boothill Speedway and nine Louisiana State Championships.

Drivers, who have indicated an intent to take part in the Ronny Adams Memorial doubleheader, include former series champions Logan Martin, Kyle Beard, and Jon Mitchell along with Hunter Rasdon, B.J. Robinson, Brian Rickman, Rick Rickman, Morgan Bagley, Scott Crigler, Neil Baggett, Chad Mallett, Ross Farmer, Jon Kirby Shannon Parker, Tyler Stevens, Brandon Carpenter, Brayden Proctor, Dean Carpenter, Clay Fisher, Bubba Mullins, David Payne, Cade Dillard, Jason Miles, Tony Jackson Jr., Michael Arnold, Jeff Roth, Joe Godsey, Brett Frazier, and a host of others.

Meanwhile, a trio of drivers have already tossed their hats into the ring as candidates for the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year title. Shannon Parker, Tyler Stevens, and Brandon Carpenter headline the list.

The third annual Ronny Adams Memorial comes to life with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, March 3. The pit gate opens at 5 p.m. with practice from 7-10 p.m. Pit passes are $20. General admission gates will not be open.

On Friday night a $5,000 top prize is on the line for the CCSDS contingent. The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. with general admission gates opening at 6 p.m. Racing starts 7:30 p.m.. General admission is $20 for adults with kids (ages 6-11) $10, and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $40.

Saturday’s finale is headlined by a $10,000-to-win CCSDS feature. Pits open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $25 for adults with kids (ages 6-11) $10, and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $40.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

Not only can drivers and fans find more information regarding the 2022 CCSDS season on the series brand-new website at www.COMPdirt.com, but drivers can also go ahead and register for the upcoming season. New content is being added to the site daily, so make sure to check back regularly.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)