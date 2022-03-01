Dennis Erb, Jr. Eyes Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic After Securing Two Wins During Speedweeks

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) After only taking one weekend off from racing action following a hectic “Speedweeks” in Georgia and Florida, Dennis Erb Racing is set to return to competition this upcoming weekend (March 4-5) in the annual running of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. Dennis Erb, Jr., who is a multi-time winner during the special event weekend, will look to add another victory or two to his resume in the DIRTcar Super Late Model doubleheader. A $3,000 top prize will be on the line on Friday night in the opener, while Saturday’s 18th Annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ finale will boast a $7,500 winner’s check. Additional information on these races in the Volunteer State can be found by logging onto www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

During his month-long stint down south during “Speedweeks,” Dennis entered a total of twenty events and transferred into eighteen features. The Carpentersville, Illinois star was able to rack up a pair of victories, three Top Fives, and ten Top Tens from January 20-February 19 at five different ovals across Georgia and Florida. Dennis captured a $5,000 payday in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series ‘Winternationals’ opener on February 7 at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida and a $10,000 World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series triumph in the penultimate event of the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida on February 18.

His third and final visit on the podium during his “Speedweeks” journey came in the World of Outlaws lid lifter at Volusia back on January 20 when Dennis finished an impressive runner-up to only $10,000 victor Dale McDowell. By virtue of his consistency and strong runs with the national tour, Dennis emerged from Florida third in the latest version of the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series point standings – only 38 markers behind leader Chris Madden. You can read a recap from each race at Volusia Speedway Park, Golden Isles Speedway, Bubba Raceway Park, All-Tech Raceway, and East Bay Raceway Park by pointing your web browser to www.DennisErb.com.

“It was a pretty good Speedweeks for us,” quoted Erb, Jr. as he gears up for this weekend’s events at Clarksville. “Any time you can start the season with a couple of wins, it gets you pumped up and gets your program heading in the right direction. We were able to be pretty consistent in the World of Outlaws races at Volusia and leaving Florida third in points is a big deal when you have your sights set on a Championship. If you have a bad Speedweeks, it can just bury you in points. Fortunately, we can see the top of the point standings and we’ll just try to keep that consistency up throughout the rest of the season.”

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

