Drake Troutman Enjoys Two Win Weekend in North Carolina

HYNDMAN, Pa. (03/01/22) – Drake Troutman trekked to North Carolina over the weekend to compete in a trio of divisions during the North Carolina Speed Week. His trip south was highlighted by a pair of victories in the Three Sixteen Motorsports No. 19 Legend Car.

“We had a fun weekend in North Carolina and came away with a few wins to show for our efforts,” Troutman commented. “I want to say a big thank you to Willie and Shellie with Three Sixteen Motorsports for inviting me to drive their Legend Car again. The division is a lot of fun, and those folks always give me a great ride.”

Drake Troutman trekked to Fayetteville Motor Speedway (Fayetteville, N.C.) on Wednesday afternoon to compete in three divisions for the opening round of the North Carolina Speed Week. After placing seventh in both the 602 Crate Modified and Mid-East Modified features, Troutman followed up a heat win with a preliminary victory in the Three Sixteen Motorsports No. 19 Legend Car.

Following an eighth-place finish in the preliminary feature on Thursday, Drake parked the Three Sixteen Motorsports No. 19 Legend in victory lane on Friday to claim his first win of the season. He took the checkers ahead of Jadan Bowling, Landen Lewis, Steve Duderstadt, and Tanner Jones.

In the No. 83 Mid-East Modified entry, Troutman took part in his heat race but pulled off early in the feature.

To wrap up the North Carolina Speed Week on Saturday, Drake secured his spot into the Legend Car finale with a heat win. Moving forward two spots in the 15-lap affair, Troutman notched a second-place finish, which came behind Ryan Shabram.

He was an early retiree from the 20-lap Mid-East Modified feature on the fifth circuit.

For complete results from these events, please visit www.FayettevilleMotorSpeedway.com.

Tentatively the next event on the schedule for the team is a March 12 trip to Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway for a $4,000-to-win Super Late Model event.

For more information on the program, please visit www.PortRoyalSpeedway.com .

