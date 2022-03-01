Jonathan Joiner Makes Triumphant Return to Racing

Joseph Joiner Sets Sights on Senoia’s Spring Nationals $10,053 Top Prize

MILTON, Fla. (03/01/22) – Jonathan Joiner made a triumph return to action over the weekend with a trip to the Winner’s Circle at Southern Raceway. Competing for the first time in roughly a year, Joiner piloted the Base Racing Fuel No. 56 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants / Capital Race Car Late Model Sportsman to the victory on Saturday night after a near-miss on Friday night.

“First and foremost, I have to thank the team for busting their tails to get me back in the driver’s seat and giving me such a great car. This thing was perfect all weekend. The driver was a little rusty and made a mistake while leading Friday night, but I got redemption on Saturday night with a win,” Jonathan Joiner said. “Again, thanks to everyone who makes it possible for us to race, and I look forward to getting back to action again soon.”

Returning to the driver’s seat for the first time in almost a year, Jonathan Joiner quickly found speed with a runner-up finish on Friday night in his season debut followed up by a $1,500 victory on Saturday night. Joiner’s triumphant performance came in the Late Model Sportsman division at Florida’s Southern Raceway.

On Friday night Joiner hit the ground running by setting fast time in his No. 56 entry. He received the second-starting spot for the dash redraw and charged to the victory to lock into the pole position for the feature.

Jonathan paced the first half of the $1,000-to-win feature before surrendering the top spot on a mid-race restart. He went on to finish second.

On Saturday night, Joiner had redemption on his mind, and he would achieve his goal with a $1,500 victory. For the second-straight night Jonathan set fast time, and then won the dash to earn the pole for the feature. Main event action found him leading all 20 laps to snare the win by a straightaway.

The team now turns their attention to Senoia (Ga.) Raceway, where Joseph Joiner will take the team’s Trading Paints No. 10 Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors / Three Trade Consultants/ Base Racing Fuels/ Capital Race Car Super Late Model into battle in a $10,053-to-win Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals event on Saturday night.

For more information on the event, please visit www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com .

The Hunt the Front racing team would like to thank all of their marketing partners, which include Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Three Trade Consultants, The Law Offices of Cole & Davis, GO Lithium, Wehrs Machine & Racing Products, Dirt Track Bank (A Division of Malvern Bank), Capital Race Cars, Penske Racing Shocks, Base Racing Fuel and Oil, Schoenfeld Headers, QA1, Jones Racing Products, Velocita USA, Robert & Sons Aluminum, Dirt Defender, StopTech Brakes, DirtCarLift.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Gorsuch Performance Solutions, Vonbohn Products, Justin’s Horseshoe Art, Jasper Auto Supply (NAPA), and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Hunt the Front, please visit www.HuntTheFront.net.

