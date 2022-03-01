Ninth Annual POWRi Turnpike Challenge Approaches for 2022 League Starts

Belleville, IL. (3/1/22) Remaining a staple of seasonal-opening POWRi racing, the Ninth Annual Turnpike Challenge is slated to hit the speedy surfaces of a pair of Sooner State facilities in a ferocity of top-notch league battles on March 23-26.

Featuring the fast-paced excitement of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midgets linking up with the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midgets presented by Realty Connect, as well as action from the POWRi 600cc Outlaw Micros presented by Engler Machine & Tool in the Ninth Annual Turnpike Challenge. Starting with Port City Raceway for the season send-off with practice on Wednesday, March 23rd and the first event of the season on Thursday, March 24th. Then, the POWRi Leagues traveling south to I-44 Riverside Speedway hosting two nights of tight-cornered action on Friday, March 25th, and Saturday, March 26th.

Wednesday, March 23rd at Port City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: All Day

Open Practice: 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Thursday, March 24th at Port City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: All Day

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Friday, March 25th at I-44 Riverside Speedway Details:

Pits Open: All Day

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Saturday, March 26th at I-44 Riverside Speedway Details:

Pits Open: All Day

Driver Registration: 3:00 PM – 5:15 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:30 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Entrants must be POWRi members to be eligible for the year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance. Members of POWRi in any division will not need to pay a temporary fee to compete in any other division. Insurance will carry over from one division to the next except for micro membership.

