Tanner English Leaves Florida Eighth in WOOLMS Points; Gears Up for Toilet Bowl Classic

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) Fresh off a very busy “Speedweeks” from January 20-February 19, the Riggs Motorsports team has been busy in recent days refurbishing their equipment from their stint in the Sunshine State. Tanner English and Jack Riggs will jump right back into competition this weekend (March 4-5) in the annual running of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. Tanner will enter his #81E machine in a pair of DIRTcar Super Late Model showdowns this weekend at the Volunteer State oval.

A $3,000 winner’s check will be on the line on Friday night at Clarksville, while the finale of the 18th edition of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ on Saturday will boast a $7,500 top prize. Tanner is a multi-time winner during the annual weekend including picking up the triumph and the coveted toilet bowl trophy in last year’s grand finale. Teammate Jack Riggs will also be in action in his 604 Crate Late Model during the Clarksville doubleheader, as Friday’s opener pays $600 to win and Saturday’s final race shells out a $3,000 payday. Additional information on the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ can be found online by clicking on www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

In Florida, Riggs Motorsports entered a total of eighteen Super Late Model and Crate Late Model specials during the month-long cavalcade of racing at three different venues: Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, and East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida. Brothers Jason and Jack Riggs both competed during the ‘Winternationals’ at East Bay, while Tanner English slung dirt at all three venues. With high car counts and strong fields the norm throughout “Speedweeks,” it was difficult just to transfer into the nightly main events.

Tanner was able to advance into twelve feature races, as he racked up a pair of Top Five finishes and four Top Ten performances. The Benton, Kentucky ace landed on the podium in third on February 15 in a $7,000 to win DIRTcar Super Late Model show at Volusia Speedway Park and ran fourth in the $15,000 to win Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series ‘Winternationals’ finale at East Bay Raceway Park on February 12. Tanner was also solid in World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series action at Volusia and emerged eighth in the latest point standings and a close second in the Rookie of the Year chase. You can read a full race-by-race recap from “Speedweeks” by pointing your web browser to www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

