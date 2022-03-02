World of Outlaws Bristol Bash set to boast more than $400K total purse

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models return to Bristol Motor Speedway, April 28-30

BRISTOL, TN – March 2, 2022 – The World of Outlaws’ historic return to Bristol Motor Speedway, April 28-30, for the Bristol Bash will present another remarkable milestone this year with a more than $400,000 total purse.

Inside The Last Great Colosseum, the modern-day gladiators of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will battle for $25,000-to-win top prizes in their respective Friday and Saturday night Features. The impressive purse also highlights a $13,000 payout for second and $2,000-to-start each Feature for both Series.

“The World of Outlaws Bristol Bash is a world-class event at a world-class facility where the best drivers in the world showcase their talents on one of the biggest stages of the year, so we’re excited to be able to present an increased purse for both Series,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. “These are the best drivers in the world, guaranteed to present fans with the Greatest Shows on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.”

The highly anticipated event will again be invite-only, and drivers will pre-enter for the event through MyRacePass, and with the App, fans will be able to see the entries as they come in.

Among those already guaranteed to enter the iconic arena for the big payout and prestigious gladiator sword trophy are Kasey Kahne – who won the 2013 NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol – three-time and defending World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Brad Sweet, 10-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Donny Schatz, David Gravel – who swept the two Bristol races in 2021 – four-time and defending World of Outlaws Late Model champion Brandon Sheppard, four-time World of Outlaws Late Model champion Josh Richard – who won the inaugural event for the Late Models in 2021 – and many more.

“This is just such an iconic place everyone always talks about,” Gravel said after winning the Series’ return to the track in 20 years.

Thursday, April 28, will be a practice night for both Series, while Friday and Saturday will host the Feature events.

For tickets to the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash, CLICK HERE. If you have any further questions, you can contact Bristol Motor Speedway at 866-415-4158.

World of Outlaws Bristol Bash purse (Sprints & Late Models):