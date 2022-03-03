I-30 Speedway Set for Second Annual Wingless STN This Weekend!

Lonnie Wheatley, LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (March 2, 2022) – Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway’s kicks off the 2022 season in style with this weekend’s Second Annual Wingless Short Track Nationals presented by KNP Painting atop the high-banked ¼-mile clay oval.

The event sanctioned by the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series takes place on Friday and Saturday. After Friday night’s $1,000-to-win preliminary event, the Saturday night championship finale offers up $5,000-to-win and $500-to-start.

Driver entry forms are available at https://i-30speedway.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/I-30-Wingless-STN-2022-Entry-Form.pdf. The entry fee is $100, with those submitted previous to the March 1 deadline including a driver pit pass for both nights.

A pair of past wingless Sprint Car champions are among those expected for the weekend including defending USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association champion Kory Schudy of Battlefield, MO.

Schudy makes his first Wingless STN appearance after picking off seven overall feature wins last year including three en route to the USAC Midwest crown.

Another past champion expected is Warsaw, Missouri’s Riley Kreisel. A three-time POWRi WAR (Wingless Auto Racing) champion, Kreisel finished third in WAR points last year after collecting consecutive titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

Among a number of others expected are Derek Hagar, Paul White, Anthony Nicholson and top ASCS Elite Non-Wing contenders Paul White, Mason Smith (last year’s top finishing rookie in series points), Caden McCreary, Chase Parson and Cody Price among others.

The Inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals set the bar high with reigning ASCS Elite Non-Wing champion Justin Zimmerman of Athens, TX, edging I-30 Speedway ace Cody Gardner in a photo finish prelim feature before Fort Worth’s Keith Martin took command midway through the 30-lap finale to take the Inaugural event hardware back to the Lone Star state.

This year will offer up more of the same “traditional” Sprint Car action with the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car series that competes under an open engine package. Last year’s preliminary included a podium with a 410-ci engine, a 360-ci powerplant as well as a 305-ci contender.

General admission to the event is just $10 on Friday night and $20 on Saturday night. Factory Stocks will be in action both nights as well. Pit passes are $30 each night.

Event Format:

Friday:

Friday heat races (7-9 cars per race) lined up according to pill draw. ASCS passing points in effect. Top 14 in passing/finishing points transfer directly to “A” Main with top six inverted. Balance go to “B” Main(s) as needed. If one “B” Main then six transfer. If two “B” Mains, then three transfer from each. If three “B” Mains, then two transfer from each.

Friday heat races – 8 laps

Friday “B” Main(s) – 10-12 laps based upon car count

Friday “A” Main – 20 laps

Friday “A” Feature points will be added to heat race passing points for event total. Friday feature points will be awarded as follows:

Friday A Feature Points: 1st – 100, 2nd – 95, 3rd – 91, 4th – 88, 5th – 85, 6th – 82, 7th – 79, 8th – 76, 9th – 73, 10th – 70, 11th – 68, 12th – 66, 13th – 64, 14th – 62, 15th – 60, 16th – 58th, 17th – 56, 18th – 54, 19th – 52, 20th – 50.

Friday B Main Non-Transfers – 1st – 48, 2nd – 46, 3rd – 44, etc.

Saturday:

Saturday heat races (7-9 cars per race) lined up according to pill draw. ASCS passing points in effect.

Saturday heat race passing/finishing points added to Friday night total to set Saturday feature lineups. Top 14 overall in Friday and Saturday points lock into Wingless STN Championship “A” Main, lined straight up. Balance go to “B” Main(s) as needed. If one “B” Main then six transfer. If two “B” Mains, then three transfer from each. If three “B” Mains, then two transfer from each.

Saturday heat races – 8 laps

Saturday “B” Main(s) – 10-12 laps based upon car count

Saturday “A” Main – 30 laps

The Regulations: The ASCS Elite Non-Wing series allows the right rear tire to be Racesaver, Medium, H15 or D25 and the left rear tire any Hoosier (no wide). The ASCS Elite Non-Wing series operates under an open engine package with a minimum weight of 1,450 lbs. Bleeders and cockpit adjusters are not permitted.

Inaugural Wingless Short Track Nationals feature results:

August 27, 2021 (Preliminary 20 Laps – Starting position in parentheses): 1. #1-Justin Zimmerman (1), 2. G6-Cody Gardner (3), 3. 44-Jason Howell (10), 4. 79-Keith Martin (2), 5. 81a-Chris Morgan (14), 6. 31-Mason Smith (5), 7. 24-Landon Simon (15), 8. 20-Shon Deskins (6), 9. 15J-Jeremy Middleton (12), 10. 48-Caden McCreary (17), 11. 14-Jordon Mallett (13), 12. 11w-Wyatt Burks (11), 13. 38-Zach Pringle (18), 14. 1-Paul White (8), 15. 9jr-Derek Hagar (16), 16. 3-Howard Moore (20), 17. 1x-Tim Crawley (19), 18. 16-Anthony Nicholson (7), 19. 47-Dale Howard (9), 20. 99x-Dalton Stevens (4). Lap Leaders: Justin Zimmerman 1-14, Cody Gardner 15-16, Zimmerman 17-20.

August 28, 2021 (Finale 30 Laps – Starting position in parentheses): 1. 79-Keith Martin (3), 2. 81a-Chris Morgan (4), 3. #1-Justin Zimmerman (1), 4. 20-Shon Deskins (6), 5. G6-Cody Gardner (7), 6. 31-Mason Smith (5), 7. 11w-Wyatt Burks (10), 8. 14-Jordon Mallett (9), 9. 38-Zach Pringle (14), 10. 44-Jason Howell (2), 11. 69-Jamey Mooney (19), 12. 1x-Tim Crawley (18), 13. 91-Michael Day (20), 14. 16-Anthony Nicholson (17), 15. 1-Paul White (12), 16. 2-Landon Crawley (15), 17. 15J-Jeremy Middleton (11), 18. 48-Caden McCreary (18), 19. 9jr-Derek Hagar (13), 20. 24-Landon Simon (8). Lap Leaders: Justin Zimmerman 1-15, Keith Martin 16-30.

I-30 Speedway is located seven miles southwest of Little Rock, AR, off I-30 Exit 126 (Alexander Road).

For more information regarding I-30 Speedway’s Second Annual Wingless Short Track Nationals, check at www.i-30speedway.com or call the track at 501-455-4567.