USCS Outlaw Sprint Cars invade Hattiesburg Speedway for the two-day USCS Hub City 200 Speed Spectacular Friday 3/4 and Saturday 3/5 nights!

Atlanta, GA – March 2, 2022 – The United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint cars headline the action-packed season opener Hub City 200 two-day racing card at Hattiesburg Speedway in Hattiesburg, Mississippi on this Friday and Saturday nights, March 4th and 5th. The event for the United Sprint Car Series drivers is Rounds #7 and #8 of the 5th Annual USCS Winter Heat Series. The event also doubles as the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series lid-lifter.

The exotic USCS Outlaw Thunder winged sprint cars weight only 1300 pounds with 700+ horsepower engines. Those two elements in addition to a huge 25 square foot top wing and seventeen-inch-wide and specially designed Hoosier rear race tires make them the fastest cars ever to compete on the ¼ mile clay oval. The USCS sprint cars are expected to reach speeds over 100 miles per hour on the straight-a-ways at Hattiesburg Speedway.

In addition to the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour winged sprint cars, the racing card will also feature three Hattiesburg Speedway weekly racing divisions plus a two-night winged mini/micro sprint showdown featuring the USCS 600 Sprint Car Series and the Southern 600 Micro Sprints. The Mini Sprints are normally the second-fastest division at the speedway behind the USCS winged sprint cars and like their big brothers feature a mix of young and up-and-coming drivers mixed with many of the veterans of the sport.

Davie Franek from Wantage, New Jersey leads the current USCS Winter Heat and the National point standings. The 2021 and defending USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National Champion, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio is just 10 points back of Franek in second place followed by Chris Martin from Ankeny, Iowa in third place eight points behind Smith. Thirteen-time USCS National Champion, Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee is in fourth place after six races, and young gun Corbin Gurley from Hebron, Indiana completes the top five of the 12-race mini-series standings.

A great field of cars is expected at Hattiesburg Speedway for thhis Friday and Saturday night’s events. USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour sprint car drivers from at least eight to ten states are entered for this weekend’s event as well as Australia and Canada.

Hattiesburg Speedway is located at 4663 US 49 Highway, Hattiesburg, MS 39401. For more info on the track, Please visit www.hattiesburgspeedway.net or call For more information about the United Sprint Car Series Outlaw Thunder Tour and associated series please visit www.uscsracing.com or call the series office at 770-865-6097.