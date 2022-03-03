Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series Debuting Next Month in Farmer City, Illinois

NEXT CHAPTER: Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series to Debut on April 1-2 at Farmer City Raceway

12-Race Series Begins Alongside World of Outlaws Late Models on DIRTVision

FARMER CITY, IL – March 2, 2022 – You’ve seen the Xtreme Outlaw Sprint Car Series presented by Low-E Insulation; now allow us to introduce you to the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

The latter half of World Racing Group’s newest creation will roll out in a big way on April 1-2 alongside the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer, City, IL. Fans can BUY TICKETS HERE to attend the historic Illini 100 weekend, or can watch every lap LIVE on DIRTVision.

“This is definitely an exciting and interesting time for Non-Wing Sprint Cars and Midgets,” said Xtreme Outlaw official Casey Shuman. “I think the first race for Sprints at Volusia last month exceeded our own expectations, but more importantly proved to the racers and fans we’re here to do this right and help grow the sport.”

“It’s gonna be awesome to get the Midget Series rolling at Farmer City next month, and help build the Illini 100 into an even bigger destination event alongside the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models,” Shuman added. “The group we already have committed to this new deal and the exciting stuff we have around the corner is going to make this a great first year.”

Next month’s debut marks the beginning of a 12-race inaugural campaign for the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets. The Series is set to compete at seven different tracks with appearances in Illinois, North Carolina, Missouri, Iowa, and Oklahoma. Racers will battle for a minimum of $4,000-to-win Features every night and a season-long championship worth $10,000.

Fri-Sat, April 1-2: Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL)

Mon-Tues, May 23-24: Millbridge Speedway (Salisbury, NC)

Sun, June 26: Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL)

Fri-Sat, August 5-6: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO)

Fri-Sat, August 26-27: Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Thur, October 13: Port City Raceway (Tulsa, OK)

Fri-Sat, October 14-15: I-44 Riverside Speedway (Oklahoma City, OK)

At the moment, 12 drivers are currently committed to chasing the inaugural Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series championship with several more expected to join prior to the season debut next month. Here’s a quick look at the roster as it stands now:

Andrew Felker (Carl Junction, MO) in the Felker #11A

(Carl Junction, MO) in the Felker #11A Rylan Gray (Greenfield, IN) in the Gray Auto #06

(Greenfield, IN) in the Gray Auto #06 Jade Avedisian (Clovis, CA) in the CB Industries #84

(Clovis, CA) in the CB Industries #84 Dominic Gorden (Clovis, CA) in the CB Industries #83

(Clovis, CA) in the CB Industries #83 Jace Park (Overland Park, KS) in the CB Industries #87

(Overland Park, KS) in the CB Industries #87 Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK) in the Dave Mac Motorsports #08

(Bixby, OK) in the Dave Mac Motorsports #08 JJ Loss (Stockton, CA) in the Dave Mac Motorsports #67

(Stockton, CA) in the Dave Mac Motorsports #67 Chase McDermand (Springfield, IL) in the Mounce/Stout #40

(Springfield, IL) in the Mounce/Stout #40 Karter Sarff (Mason City, IL) in the Sarff Motorsports #21K

(Mason City, IL) in the Sarff Motorsports #21K Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX) in the Trifecta Motorsports #7U

(Kennedale, TX) in the Trifecta Motorsports #7U Hayden Reinbold (Chandler, AZ) in the Reinbold-Underwood #19AZ

(Chandler, AZ) in the Reinbold-Underwood #19AZ Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, CA) in the Griffiths Motorsports #75AU

All teams planning to compete with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series next month are encouraged to PRE-REGISTER HERE and fill out their DIRTcar MEMBERSHIP ahead of time. Prior to $4,000-to-win Features on Friday & Saturday, April 1-2, a practice session will be available at the Farmer City 1/4-mile on Thursday, March 31.