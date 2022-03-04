Lucas Oil Double Header at 411 Motor Speedway

Batavia, OH (March 4, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series heads to “Tennessee’s Action Track”, 411 Motor Speedway, for The Tennessean double header. The 3/8-mile track located in Seymour, TN features two nights of action-packed racing on March 11th and 12th for a grand total of $30,000 in first-place prizes over the two days.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will compete 40 laps for $10,000-to-win on March 11th and 50 laps for $20,000-to-win on March 12th. On Friday, the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be joined by the 604 Late Models, Sportsman, and 602 Late Models. Saturday, Open Wheels, Bang Bangers, and Street Stocks will be racing in addition to the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Pit gates open at 2 PM ET with the general admission gate opening at 3 PM ET on both Friday and Saturday. There will be a driver’s meeting at 6 PM ET on Friday and Saturday nights.

In the two previous Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series visits to 411 Motor Speedway, Jimmy Owens dominated the race in 2020 leading all 50 laps before a standing-room only crowd and Ross Bailes held off late race charges from three different drivers in 2019 to take the win and his first career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series victory.

411 Motor Speedway is located just 13 miles south of Knoxville, 13 miles north of Sevierville, and 13 miles east of Maryville.

Track Information:

411 Motor Speedway

Phone Number: 865-257-7223

Location: 632 Maryville Highway, Seymour, TN 37865

Website: www.411motorspeedway.net

Directions: Located just 13 miles south of Knoxville, 13 miles North of Sevierville, and just 13 miles East

of Maryville. 1 mile south of U.S. Highway 441 (Chapman Highway) on Highway 411 intersection.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRM, (29.0) White Dot 1600 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

The Tennessean Weekend Purses:

Friday, March 11th: 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,700, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800 = Total $48,575

Saturday, March 12th: 1. $20,000, 2. $9,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,500, 6. $2,700, 7. $2,500, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,900, 13. $1,800, 14. $1,700, 15. $1,600, 16. $1,400, 17. $1,300, 18. $1,200, 19. $1,200, 20. $1,200, 21. $1,200, 22. $1,200, 23. $1,200, 24. $1,200 = Total $73,400