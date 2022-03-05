Brian Rickman Wins COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Lidlifter

Pockets $5,000 for Ronny Adams Memorial Opening Night Win

GREENWOOD, La. (03/04/22) – Brian Rickman hit the ground running in the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil opener on Friday night. The Mississippi racer began his pursuit of a series championship a $5,000 triumph in the opening round of the third annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.

Rickman, who was the Mark Martin Automotive Fast Qualifier topped NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter Spencer Diercks for the victory.

The triumph, which came over a 35-car field, marked the fifth CCSDS win of the Columbus, Mississippi racer’s career.

Logan Marin, Hunter Rasdon and 17th-starting Morgan Bagley completed the Top-5 finishers.

Saturday’s Ronny Adams Memorial finale is headlined by a $10,000-to-win CCSDS feature. Pits open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates opening at 6 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $25 for adults with kids (ages 6-11) $10, and children (ages 5-and-under) free. Pit passes are $40.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 4, 2022

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Results

1)Brian Rickman 2)Spencer Diercks 3)Logan Martin 4)Hunter Rasdon 5)Morgan Bagley 6)Brian Rickman 7)Kylan Garner 8)Brandon Carpenter 9)Jon Kirby 10)Hayden Ross 11)Mason Oberkramer 12)B.J. Robinson 13)Clay Fisher 14)Tony Jackson Jr. 15)Jon Mitchell 16)Bubba Mullins 17)Cade Dillard 18)Neil Baggett 19)Scott Crigler 20)Chad Mallett 21)Kyle Beard 22)Michael Arnold

DNS: Joey Smith, Shane Hebert, Brennon Willard, Dean Carpenter, Mikey Kile, Tyler Stevens, David Payne, Patrick Michelle, Dustin Walker, Shannon Parker, Bubba Mullins, Jason Miles, Brandon Carpenter

Entries: 35

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier: Spencer Diercks (13.470 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Brian Rickman (13.418 seconds)

Integra Shocks & Springs Heat Race #1 Winner: Spencer Diercks

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Tony Jackson Jr.

VP Racing Fuels Heat Race #3 Winner: Brian Rickman

Midwest Sheet Metal Heat Race #4 Winner: B.J. Robinson

NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Sitter: Spencer Diercks

Keyser Manufacturing B-Main #1 Winner: Morgan Bagley

Dixon Road U-Pull-It B-Main #2 Winner: Kylan Garner

COMP Cams Top Performer: Brian Rickman

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)