Dale Howard takes USCS Hub City 200 and Winter Heat Round 8 Final at Hattiesburg

Hattiesburg, MS March 5, 2022 – Byhalia, Mississippi’s Dale Howard raced from his third place in the USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters into the USCS Victory Lane in the Hub City 200 ans USCS Winter Heat Series Round eight final at Hattiesburg Speedway on Saturday night.

The previous night’s winner, Michael Miller from Vancleave, Mississippi stated ninth and followed Howard across the finish line in the runner-up spot.

Winter Heat Series points leader Davie Franek from Wantage, New Jersey was third followed by Cherryville, North Carolina’s Johnny Bridges in fourth place. Max Stambaugh ranked ten places from fifteenth to finish fifth.

Stambaugh’s run was good enough to garner the Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger Award.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters results for 3/5/2022 at Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 20 Entries

Winter Heat Round 8 Hattiesburg 30-Laps

1. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 2. 4M-Michael Miller[7]; 3. 28F-Davie Franek[5]; 4. 07-Johnny Bridges[6]; 5. 5M-Max Stambaugh[15]; 6. 10L-Landon Britt[9]; 7. 66-Danny Smith[2]; 8. 10-Terry Gray[4]; 9. 12-Corbin Gurley[12]; 10. 71-Brady Baker[14]; 11. 20-Brayden Cooley[16]; 12. 7N-Darin Naida[17]; 13. 28-Jeff Willingham[20]; 14. 09-Timmy Thrash[11]; 15. 56-Jeff Smith[19]; 16. (DNF) 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 17. (DNF) 21-Butch David[13]; 18. (DNF) L37-Scott Craft[18]; 19. (DNF) 88-Brandon Blenden[8]; 20. (DNF) 01-Shane Morgan[10]

Hoosier Speed Dash 6-Laps

1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 2. 66-Danny Smith[3]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[5]; 4. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 5. 28F-Davie Franek[4]; 6. 07-Johnny Bridges[6]

Engler Heat 1 8-Laps

1. 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 2. 66-Danny Smith[3]; 3. 88-Brandon Blenden[5]; 4. 10L-Landon Britt[6]; 5. 71-Brady Baker[4]; 6. 20-Brayden Cooley[7]; 7. 28-Jeff Willingham[2]

JJ Supply of NC Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 07-Johnny Bridges[2]; 2. 28F-Davie Franek[6]; 3. 01-Shane Morgan[1]; 4. 09-Timmy Thrash[3]; 5. 21-Butch David[5]; 6. (DNF) L37-Scott Craft[7]; 7. (DNF) 56-Jeff Smith[4]

HERO Graphics Heat 3 8-Laps

1. 10-Terry Gray[2]; 2. 4M-Michael Miller[3]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[6]; 4. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]; 5. 5M-Max Stambaugh[4]; 6. 7N-Darin Naida[5]

USCS 600 and Southern 600 Showdown results for 3/5/2022 at Hattiesburg Speedway – Hattiesburg, MS

USCS Mini Sprints 15 Entries

Feature 20-Laps

1. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[2]; 2. 33-Mike Hall[1]; 3. 41-Jeremy Walker[7]; 4. 19-Jim Kradel[4]; 5. L41-Dalton Morgan[12]; 6. 127-Matt Clark[8]; 7. 351-Chris Smith[9]; 8. 33J-Jerry Jarrell[6]; 9. 33B-Chris Beech[11]; 10. (DNF) D41-Delon Morgan[15]; 11. (DNF) 18-Tyler Clark[10]; 12. (DNF) 27-Russell Clark[5]; 13. (DNF) 3-Leroy Boone[3]; 14. (DNS) 52R-Jim McNulty; 15. (DNS) 16-Evan McElhaney

Hoosier Mini Dash 6 Laps

1. 33-Mike Hall[5]; 2. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[2]; 3. 3-Leroy Boone[4]; 4. 19-Jim Kradel[6]; 5. 27-Russell Clark[3]; 6. 33J-Jerry Jarrell[1]

Heat 1 8 Laps

1. 3-Leroy Boone[1]; 2. 33J-Jerry Jarrell[5]; 3. 27-Russell Clark[6]; 4. 127-Matt Clark[4]; 5. 18-Tyler Clark[3]; 6. 351-Chris Smith[7]; 7. (DNF) 16-Evan McElhaney[2]; 8. (DNS) D41-Delon Morgan

Heat 2 8 Laps

1. 1-Bobby Zaiontz[2]; 2. 33-Mike Hall[1]; 3. 19-Jim Kradel[4]; 4. 41-Jeremy Walker[6]; 5. L41-Dalton Morgan[7]; 6. 33B-Chris Beech[3]; 7. (DNF) 52R-Jim McNulty[5]