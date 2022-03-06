Kale Drake Takes Two As Jett Nunley Sweeps Restricted At Red Dirt Raceway

Bryan Hulbert – MEEKER, Okla. (March 5, 2022) Wrapping up the 5th annual Spring Nationals at Red Dirt Raceway, two drivers dominated Saturday night with Collinsville’s Kale Drake earning his first career victories in Stock Non-Wing and A-Class, while Jett Nunley made it a weekend sweep of Restricted with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

Four wins in Restricted coming into the weekend, Drake led start to finish in the Non-Wing A-Feature. In traffic through the closing laps, the race came down to the wire with Drake fending off Blayne Buntin by 0.137-seconds. Anton Hernandez crossed third with Jack Kassik and Trey Robb completing the top five.

Trailing early in A-Class, traffic brought Drake to the back bumper of Chase Brown. Taking the top spot away on Lap 9, Brown fought back the following lap to retake the top spot. Picking through traffic while keeping the No. 26k at bay, the lapped car of Ryan Sullivan made contact with Brown and spun the No. 55 in the third turn. Both drivers had to report to the tail. Putting the lead in Kale Drake’s hands, the view was clean and clear from there. Chase Randall was second, followed by Trey Robb, Blayne Buntin, and Brecken Reese to make up the top five.

His third win in as many races with the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, Jett Nunley led flag to flag in Restricted. Scout Spraggins was second again, with Garyn Howard, Lucas Conner, and Brody Brown making up the top five.

Next for the Lucas Oil National Open Wheel 600 presented by Hi-Plains Building Division is Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla. on Friday, March 11, and Saturday, March 12.

Race Results:

Lucas Oil NOW600 National

Red Dirt Raceway (Meeker, Okla.)

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Entry Count: 65

Stock Non-Wing

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[1]; 2. 75-Blayne Buntin[6]; 3. 25-Anton Hernandez[5]; 4. 33K-Jack Kassik[13]; 5. 66-Trey Robb[8]; 6. 3W-Chris Cochran[11]; 7. 82S-Austin Saunders[2]; 8. 55-Dalton Burley[10]; 9. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[16]; 10. 87C-Chase Randall[15]; 11. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[17]; 12. 20Q-Brecken Reese[12]; 13. 8-Tanner Johnson[20]; 14. 77-Cooper Sullivan[3]; 15. 23K-Jordan Kluver[14]; 16. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[19]; 17. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[7]; 18. 4-Stefan Sidur[18]; 19. 16S-Seth Shebester[4]; 20. 12K-Dylan Kadous[9]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 87C-Chase Randall[2]; 2. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[4]; 3. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[1]; 4. 57T-Kyle Thompson[8]; 5. 12H-Cole Hocker[5]; 6. 5E-Trevor Peden[10]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[6]; 8. 78C-Chance Cody[7]; 9. 8R-Ryker Pace[3]; 10. 59X-Richie Harvey[11]; 11. 77X-Charlie Allen[9]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[1]; 2. 4-Stefan Sidur[2]; 3. 8-Tanner Johnson[4]; 4. 29B-David Jacobs[6]; 5. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[9]; 6. 8H-Kolyn Hill[3]; 7. 13C-William Conner[8]; 8. 32-Cody Daggett[7]; 9. 20B-Chase Bolf[10]; 10. 90-Leonard Scheumack[5]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 16S-Seth Shebester[2]; 2. 25-Anton Hernandez[4]; 3. 9T-Tanner Holwerda[1]; 4. 33K-Jack Kassik[3]; 5. 4-Stefan Sidur[5]; 6. 8-Tanner Johnson[6]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[7]; 8. 13C-William Conner[8]; 9. 20B-Chase Bolf[9]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 77-Cooper Sullivan[2]; 2. 55-Dalton Burley[1]; 3. 12K-Dylan Kadous[3]; 4. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[5]; 5. 87C-Chase Randall[4]; 6. 8H-Kolyn Hill[7]; 7. 32-Cody Daggett[9]; 8. 77X-Charlie Allen[8]; 9. 59X-Richie Harvey[6]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Blayne Buntin[6]; 2. 82S-Austin Saunders[3]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 4. 3W-Chris Cochran[4]; 5. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[1]; 6. 12H-Cole Hocker[5]; 7. 29B-David Jacobs[7]; 8. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[8]; 9. 5E-Trevor Peden[9]

Velox Racing Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[1]; 2. 66-Trey Robb[2]; 3. 26K-Kale Drake[4]; 4. 23K-Jordan Kluver[3]; 5. 8R-Ryker Pace[8]; 6. 90-Leonard Scheumack[5]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody[6]; 8. 57T-Kyle Thompson[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 25-Anton Hernandez, 14.533[1]; 2. 33K-Jack Kassik, 14.551[6]; 3. 16S-Seth Shebester, 14.740[5]; 4. 9T-Tanner Holwerda, 14.782[4]; 5. 4-Stefan Sidur, 14.933[2]; 6. 8-Tanner Johnson, 14.937[3]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison, 15.003[8]; 8. 13C-William Conner, 15.198[9]; 9. 20B-Chase Bolf, 15.277[7]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 87C-Chase Randall, 14.638[2]; 2. 12K-Dylan Kadous, 14.775[5]; 3. 77-Cooper Sullivan, 14.810[4]; 4. 55-Dalton Burley, 14.823[6]; 5. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 14.891[9]; 6. 59X-Richie Harvey, 14.990[8]; 7. 8H-Kolyn Hill, 15.159[1]; 8. 77X-Charlie Allen, 15.371[3]; 9. 32-Cody Daggett, 15.371[7]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 3W-Chris Cochran, 14.436[2]; 2. 82S-Austin Saunders, 14.484[7]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 14.791[1]; 4. 24T-Glenn James Bratti, 14.942[5]; 5. 12H-Cole Hocker, 14.979[4]; 6. 75-Blayne Buntin, 15.005[3]; 7. 29B-David Jacobs, 15.071[6]; 8. 5E-Trevor Peden, 15.150[8]; 9. 3T-Caiden Mitchell, 15.215[9]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake, 14.611[6]; 2. 23K-Jordan Kluver, 14.748[2]; 3. 66-Trey Robb, 14.876[7]; 4. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh, 15.544[1]; 5. 90-Leonard Scheumack, 15.586[8]; 6. 57T-Kyle Thompson, 15.586[3]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody, 15.586[4]; 8. 8R-Ryker Pace, 15.586[5]

Winged A-Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake[2]; 2. 87C-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 66-Trey Robb[6]; 4. 75-Blayne Buntin[5]; 5. 20Q-Brecken Reese[7]; 6. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[13]; 7. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[8]; 8. 13C-William Conner[16]; 9. 16S-Seth Shebester[9]; 10. 19J-Justin Robison[17]; 11. 15-Brody Brown[12]; 12. 55-Chase Brown[1]; 13. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[18]; 14. 20B-Chase Bolf[14]; 15. 77R-Ryan Sullivan[19]; 16. 12H-Cole Hocker[21]; 17. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[11]; 18. 78C-Chance Cody[20]; 19. 8R-Ryker Pace[15]; 20. 82S-Austin Saunders[10]; 21. 12K-Dylan Kadous[3]; 22. 33-Jett Nunley[22]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 75-Blayne Buntin[1]; 2. 87C-Chase Randall[4]; 3. 3T-Caiden Mitchell[3]; 4. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[6]; 5. 15-Brody Brown[7]; 6. 8R-Ryker Pace[8]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody[5]; 8. 33-Jett Nunley[2]

Velox Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12K-Dylan Kadous[2]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 55-Chase Brown[4]; 4. 20B-Chase Bolf[1]; 5. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[6]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison[7]; 7. 12H-Cole Hocker[5]

Velox Racing Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 66-Trey Robb[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 3. 16S-Seth Shebester[3]; 4. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 5. 13C-William Conner[5]; 6. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr[6]; 7. 77R-Ryan Sullivan[7]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 87C-Chase Randall, 13.187[8]; 2. 3T-Caiden Mitchell, 13.580[4]; 3. 33-Jett Nunley, 13.580[5]; 4. 75-Blayne Buntin, 13.692[2]; 5. 78C-Chance Cody, 13.765[1]; 6. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh, 14.342[6]; 7. 15-Brody Brown, 14.342[3]; 8. 8R-Ryker Pace, 14.342[7]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 55-Chase Brown, 13.390[4]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake, 13.456[3]; 3. 12K-Dylan Kadous, 13.618[5]; 4. 20B-Chase Bolf, 13.724[7]; 5. 12H-Cole Hocker, 13.813[6]; 6. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 13.910[1]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison, 14.233[2]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 82S-Austin Saunders, 13.336[1]; 2. 16S-Seth Shebester, 13.645[3]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 13.710[4]; 4. 66-Trey Robb, 13.745[5]; 5. 13C-William Conner, 13.805[2]; 6. 90-Bobby Wofford Jr, 14.289[6]; 7. 77R-Ryan Sullivan, 14.511[7]

Restricted ‘A’ Class

Hi Plains Building Division A-Main (20 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[1]; 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard[2]; 4. 2C-Lucas Conner[5]; 5. 15-Brody Brown[6]; 6. 73-Chase McDougal[4]; 7. P24-Aiden Howard[7]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]

Velox Racing Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. GH7-Garyn Howard[1]; 2. 33-Jett Nunley[4]; 3. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 4. 73-Chase McDougal[6]; 5. 2C-Lucas Conner[5]; 6. 15-Brody Brown[7]; 7. P24-Aiden Howard[2]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley, 14.016[6]; 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 14.108[4]; 3. P24-Aiden Howard, 14.197[7]; 4. GH7-Garyn Howard, 14.243[8]; 5. 2C-Lucas Conner, 14.363[5]; 6. 73-Chase McDougal, 14.441[3]; 7. 15-Brody Brown, 14.467[1]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 14.507[2]

