Tyler Stevens secures Comp Cams Super Dirt Late Model Series win at Boothill!

Tyler Stevens Rallies for $10,000 Ronny Adams Memorial Victory
Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Contender Nabs First-Career CCSDS Win at BoothillGREENWOOD, La. (03/05/22) – Bouncing back from bad luck on Friday night, Tyler Stevens stormed to the $10,000 victory in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil action on Saturday night. Advancing from the sixth-starting position Stevens claimed his first-career series win in the finale of the third annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.
After mechanical issues sidelined him early in Friday night’s season opener, the Super Late Model rookie triumphed from the sixth-starting spot in Saturday’s finale.
“Man, I ain’t gonna lie,” Stevens said, shaking his head as he attempted to grasp the significance of his $10,000 triumph. “This is my first weekend running Supers. I come from Crate (Late Models) last year … so we didn’t really know.
“We came into this weekend open-minded. We’re gonna run the COMP Cams deal (in 2022) … we were shooting for a top-15. These guys are as good as it gets. We set ourselves up terribly last night and at that point I was ready to throw the towel in,” Stevens admitted. “My wife (Lindsey) and my crew guy Josh kept me going. We didn’t go to bed till like 4 this morning and we were back up at 7. This morning at about 9:30 the fuel cell was out of this car, frame was bent, but we got it fixed and got the job done. When I was a kid, you hear, you know, Ronny Adams, and the legend that he was, and it’s amazing to win something like this.”
From the sixth position, Stevens used the high side of the oval to take the lead from B.J. Robinson on the fourth circuit. Once out front Stevens hit his marks and paced the field for the remainder of the 50-lap affair to register the $10,000 victory. The win was his first-career Super Late Model victory.
B.J. Robinson, Logan Martin, Brian Rickman, and Tony Jackson Jr. rounded out the Top 5 at the finish.
Thirty-four entries were on hand for the program with Jon Kirby starting the night with fast time honors in Mark Martin Automotive qualifying before winning the first heat race to earn the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Award
The tour will be idle this week before resuming action on March 18-19 at Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) in the Bama Bash. The weekend includes a $5,000-to-win program on Friday night and a $10,000-to-win program on Saturday night.
The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.
For more information on the facility, please visit www.TalladegaShortTrack.com .
The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Malvern Bank, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, Integra Shocks, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Capital Race Cars, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer Tree Service, Barnhart Heating & Air, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Edelbrock, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.
For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .
COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 5, 2022
Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)
34 entries
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (50 Laps): 1. 2-Tyler Stevens[6]; 2. 1-BJ Robinson[2]; 3. 36M-Logan Martin[3]; 4. 90R-Brian Rickman[8]; 5. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[10]; 6. 97-Cade Dillard[13]; 7. 9-Shane Hebert[4]; 8. R5-Hunter Rasdon[7]; 9. 14-Morgan Bagley[11]; 10. 11-Jon Kirby[1]; 11. 4-Michael Arnold[17]; 12. 45-Kylan Garner[15]; 13. 29-Spencer Diercks[5]; 14. 86-Rick Rickman[14]; 15. 86B-Kyle Beard[18]; 16. 12-Scott Crigler[19]; 17. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[16]; 18. 503-Jason Miles[20]; 19. 66-Hayden Ross[24]; 20. (DNF) 13-Joey Smith[12]; 21. (DNF) 99-Clay Fisher[9]; 22. (DNF) 92-Chad Mallett[21]; 23. (DNF) 5-Jon Mitchell[22]; 24. (DNF) 51B-Brandon Carpenter[23]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 4-Michael Arnold[1]; 2. 12-Scott Crigler[2]; 3. 25-Mikey Kile[3]; 4. 51B-Brandon Carpenter[4]; 5. 51-Dean Carpenter[5]; 6. 11A-Bubba Mullins[7]; 7. 92-Chad Mallett[6]; 8. 26R-Ross Farmer[8]; 9. USA1-Patrick Michelle[9]
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 86B-Kyle Beard[2]; 2. 503-Jason Miles[1]; 3. 66-Hayden Ross[6]; 4. 93-Mason Oberkramer[4]; 5. 14W-Dustin Walker[8]; 6. 7-David Payne[3]; 7. 3-Brennon Willard[5]; 8. 18-Shannon Parker[7]; 9. (DNS) 5-Jon Mitchell
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 11-Jon Kirby[1]; 2. 29-Spencer Diercks[3]; 3. 99-Clay Fisher[4]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard[2]; 5. 4-Michael Arnold[6]; 6. 25-Mikey Kile[8]; 7. 51-Dean Carpenter[5]; 8. 11A-Bubba Mullins[7]; 9. USA1-Patrick Michelle[9]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 36M-Logan Martin[2]; 2. R5-Hunter Rasdon[1]; 3. 14-Morgan Bagley[5]; 4. 45-Kylan Garner[7]; 5. 12-Scott Crigler[6]; 6. 51B-Brandon Carpenter[8]; 7. 92-Chad Mallett[4]; 8. 26R-Ross Farmer[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 1-BJ Robinson[1]; 2. 2-Tyler Stevens[3]; 3. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[5]; 4. 86-Rick Rickman[6]; 5. 503-Jason Miles[8]; 6. 7-David Payne[9]; 7. 3-Brennon Willard[4]; 8. 18-Shannon Parker[2]; 9. (DNF) 5-Jon Mitchell[7]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 9-Shane Hebert[1]; 2. 90R-Brian Rickman[2]; 3. 13-Joey Smith[3]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[5]; 5. 86B-Kyle Beard[4]; 6. 93-Mason Oberkramer[6]; 7. 66-Hayden Ross[7]; 8. 14W-Dustin Walker[8]
Qualifying 1: 1. 11-Jon Kirby, 00:13.943[10]; 2. R5-Hunter Rasdon, 00:14.055[3]; 3. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:14.134[14]; 4. 36M-Logan Martin, 00:14.148[12]; 5. 29-Spencer Diercks, 00:14.183[11]; 6. 26R-Ross Farmer, 00:14.215[9]; 7. 99-Clay Fisher, 00:14.283[7]; 8. 92-Chad Mallett, 00:14.296[1]; 9. 51-Dean Carpenter, 00:14.305[15]; 10. 14-Morgan Bagley, 00:14.337[16]; 11. 4-Michael Arnold, 00:14.378[4]; 12. 12-Scott Crigler, 00:14.414[17]; 13. 11A-Bubba Mullins, 00:14.429[2]; 14. 45-Kylan Garner, 00:14.439[8]; 15. 25-Mikey Kile, 00:14.640[13]; 16. 51B-Brandon Carpenter, 00:14.683[5]; 17. USA1-Patrick Michelle, 00:14.736[6]
Qualifying 2: 1. 1-BJ Robinson, 00:14.149[9]; 2. 9-Shane Hebert, 00:14.245[5]; 3. 18-Shannon Parker, 00:14.346[2]; 4. 90R-Brian Rickman, 00:14.357[1]; 5. 2-Tyler Stevens, 00:14.429[3]; 6. 13-Joey Smith, 00:14.433[17]; 7. 3-Brennon Willard, 00:14.469[6]; 8. 86B-Kyle Beard, 00:14.548[13]; 9. 56-Tony Jackson Jr, 00:14.552[7]; 10. 21XXX-Neil Baggett, 00:14.601[16]; 11. 86-Rick Rickman, 00:14.617[10]; 12. 93-Mason Oberkramer, 00:14.667[4]; 13. 5-Jon Mitchell, 00:14.709[11]; 14. 66-Hayden Ross, 00:14.737[12]; 15. 503-Jason Miles, 00:14.857[14]; 16. 14W-Dustin Walker, 00:14.943[15]; 17. 7-David Payne, 00:15.227[8]
GRANGER EQUIPMENT FACTORY STOCKS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 20-Neil Kemp[4]; 2. XXX-Shawn Graham[3]; 3. 27F-Dalton Faulkner[14]; 4. 175-John Tuggle Jr[7]; 5. 88M-Joshua Martin[8]; 6. 35S-JT Turner[13]; 7. 27-Josh Greenwalt[2]; 8. 25H-Gary Harvin[17]; 9. 6X-Stephen Harris[18]; 10. 15-Austin Turner[10]; 11. C8-Jeremy Crumpler[22]; 12. 32L-Luke Wheat[19]; 13. 77-Tyler Dubois[11]; 14. D27-Devon Kruithof[20]; 15. 36-Connor Mewborn[1]; 16. 13-Jeff Hammitt[9]; 17. 00V-David Vosbury[6]; 18. 15X-Dakoda Wyatt[5]; 19. 21D-Toby Davis[16]; 20. 9C-Cole Cook[21]; 21. 100+-Bryan Cook[12]; 22. 09-Tyler Kirkes[15]; 23. 10E-Matt Ebarb[23]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 35S-JT Turner[2]; 2. 27F-Dalton Faulkner[11]; 3. 09-Tyler Kirkes[3]; 4. 21D-Toby Davis[4]; 5. 25H-Gary Harvin[9]; 6. 6X-Stephen Harris[5]; 7. 32L-Luke Wheat[1]; 8. D27-Devon Kruithof; 9. 9C-Cole Cook[10]; 10. C8-Jeremy Crumpler[7]; 11. 10E-Matt Ebarb[6]; 12. 3H-Rodney Howell[8]
PRO MODS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. L8-Chase Hatton[4]; 2. 27-Mike Washburn[17]; 3. 4V-Doug Vick Jr[19]; 4. 43J-BJ Cook[1]; 5. G25-Glenn Stuart[15]; 6. B99-William Brooks[2]; 7. *3-Robert Delude[5]; 8. 49C-Timothy Bell[9]; 9. 199-Josh Worn[6]; 10. 99-Milton Braun[11]; 11. 55X-Chase Vines[14]; 12. 4-Jeffrey Beshea[18]; 13. 14L-Ben Lampkin[16]; 14. 16-Jason Beasley[3]; 15. 2-Jeff Rice[8]; 16. 84-Dakota Tutt[7]
LED4 LIFE LIMITED MODIFIEDS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 36J-Justin Whitehead[3]; 2. 210-Chase Hatton[2]; 3. 36-Colby Mewborn[1]; 4. C7-Corey Neil Jr[4]; 5. 2H-CJ Howell[6]; 6. 99X-Dustin Durham[11]; 7. 23-Coty Tupper[10]; 8. K1-Stephen Guidry[14]; 9. 00A-JD Ammons[5]; 10. 955-Robert Metz[12]; 11. 31-Collin Hodges[16]; 12. L17-LOGAN GRIFFIN[17]; 13. 79-Tyler Parker[7]; 14. 1X-Chris Gardner[19]; 15. 99H-Danny Hebert[15]; 16. 42-Landon Mauldin[21]; 17. 69-Derick Grigsby[13]; 18. T5-Tommy Tullis[18]; 19. 10S-Jason Salter[9]; 20. 30T-Tim McDonald[23]; 21. F5-Skeet Amason[8]; 22. 9R-Barron Prince[20]; 23. 25J-Jacob Mcrae[22]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 69-Derick Grigsby[3]; 2. K1-Stephen Guidry[1]; 3. 99H-Danny Hebert[8]; 4. 31-Collin Hodges[11]; 5. L17-LOGAN GRIFFIN[7]; 6. T5-Tommy Tullis[4]; 7. 1X-Chris Gardner[13]; 8. 9R-Barron Prince[9]; 9. 42-Landon Mauldin[12]; 10. 25J-Jacob Mcrae[6]; 11. 30T-Tim McDonald[5]; 12. 3T-Rusty Tullis[2]; 13. 22K-Bryan Krumpelbeck[10]
FWDS
A Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 06-Jack Dupont[2]; 2. 10G-Bryan Guice[3]; 3. 05-Luke Dupont[1]; 4. 9D-Austin Davis[9]; 5. F5-Ben McDuff[7]; 6. 1B-Chris Burrows[8]; 7. 69G-Cade Gardner[10]; 8. 4A-Austin Warner[6]; 9. 2X-Dakota Norman[5]
FRAZIER ACCOUNTING CRATE LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 1R-BJ Robinson[1]; 2. 27-Chase Delrio[3]; 3. 21-David Winslett[2]; 4. 17-Jarret Stuckey[5]; 5. B17-Brandon Ball[13]; 6. 11C-Sawyer Crigler[12]; 7. 9R-Barron Prince[8]; 8. 91-Mark Erb[7]; 9. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[16]; 10. 54G-Garrett Gibson[17]; 11. 2JR-Tim Eaves Jr[10]; 12. 5Y-Robert Young[15]; 13. 24-Garren Lindsey[14]; 14. 485-Tony Lindsey[9]; 15. 15-Clayton Stuckey[11]; 16. 76B-Ethan Bryant[6]; 17. 19-Jamie Burford[4]