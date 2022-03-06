Tyler Stevens secures Comp Cams Super Dirt Late Model Series win at Boothill!

Tyler Stevens Rallies for $10,000 Ronny Adams Memorial Victory

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie Contender Nabs First-Career CCSDS Win at BoothillGREENWOOD, La. (03/05/22) – Bouncing back from bad luck on Friday night, Tyler Stevens stormed to the $10,000 victory in COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil action on Saturday night. Advancing from the sixth-starting position Stevens claimed his first-career series win in the finale of the third annual Ronny Adams Memorial at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway.

After mechanical issues sidelined him early in Friday night’s season opener, the Super Late Model rookie triumphed from the sixth-starting spot in Saturday’s finale.

“Man, I ain’t gonna lie,” Stevens said, shaking his head as he attempted to grasp the significance of his $10,000 triumph. “This is my first weekend running Supers. I come from Crate (Late Models) last year … so we didn’t really know.

“We came into this weekend open-minded. We’re gonna run the COMP Cams deal (in 2022) … we were shooting for a top-15. These guys are as good as it gets. We set ourselves up terribly last night and at that point I was ready to throw the towel in,” Stevens admitted. “My wife (Lindsey) and my crew guy Josh kept me going. We didn’t go to bed till like 4 this morning and we were back up at 7. This morning at about 9:30 the fuel cell was out of this car, frame was bent, but we got it fixed and got the job done. When I was a kid, you hear, you know, Ronny Adams, and the legend that he was, and it’s amazing to win something like this.”

From the sixth position, Stevens used the high side of the oval to take the lead from B.J. Robinson on the fourth circuit. Once out front Stevens hit his marks and paced the field for the remainder of the 50-lap affair to register the $10,000 victory. The win was his first-career Super Late Model victory.

B.J. Robinson, Logan Martin, Brian Rickman, and Tony Jackson Jr. rounded out the Top 5 at the finish.

Thirty-four entries were on hand for the program with Jon Kirby starting the night with fast time honors in Mark Martin Automotive qualifying before winning the first heat race to earn the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Award

The tour will be idle this week before resuming action on March 18-19 at Talladega Short Track (Eastaboga, Ala.) in the Bama Bash. The weekend includes a $5,000-to-win program on Friday night and a $10,000-to-win program on Saturday night.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TalladegaShortTrack.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 5, 2022

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

34 entries

DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS