Toyota joins Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series as presenting sponsor

The new Midget series will make its debut at Farmer City Raceway, April 1-2

CONCORD, NC – March 7, 2022 – The debut of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series this year will be accompanied by one of the most iconic brands in Midget racing and motorsports overall – Toyota.

The manufacturer, which has elevated every series it enters, collecting multiple wins and championships across the motorsports landscape and dedicated time to developing drivers – highlighted in Midget racing – has signed on as the presenting sponsor of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series.

“Toyota has a rich history with Midget racing all across the country,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports and assets, Toyota Motor North America. “From developing motors and providing engineering resources to growing and developing the drivers of tomorrow, Toyota’s dedication to grassroots motorsports is significant. The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series is an exciting opportunity to expand our passion for the division and help continue its growth.”

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will make their debut with Toyota at Farmer City Raceway, April 1-2, to kick off the new Series’ 12-race 2022 tour. Twelve drivers have already committed to running the full schedule, including teenagers Jade Avedisian (15), Dominic Gorden (16) and Jace Park (15) – all driving for the Toyota-powered CB Industries team – and Toyota driver Cannon McIntosh.

At the end of the season, $10,000 will be awarded to the 2022 Xtreme Outlaw Midget champion.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to have a partner like Toyota want to be a part of our new Series,” said World Racing Group CEO Brian Carter. “Not only is the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series an exciting addition to the Greatest Shows on Dirt, giving talented drivers a new avenue to expand their career, it’s a Series that will showcase our future stars and with Toyota’s support we’ll be able to take that vision to the next level.”

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch every Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series presented by Toyota event live on DIRTVision – either online or with the DIRTVision App.

Full Xtreme Outlaw Midgets presented by Toyota 2022 Schedule:

Fri-Sat, April 1-2: Farmer City Raceway (Farmer City, IL) – $4,000/$4,000

Mon-Tues, May 23-24: Millbridge Speedway (Salisbury, NC) – $4,000/$4,000

Sun, June 26: Jacksonville Speedway (Jacksonville, IL) – $4,000

Fri-Sat, August 5-6: Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 (Pevely, MO) – $4,000/$5,000

Fri-Sat, August 26-27: Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA) – $4,000/$4,000

Thur, October 13: Port City Raceway (Tulsa, OK) – $5,500

Fri-Sat, October 14-15: I-44 Riverside Speedway (Oklahoma City, OK) – $4,000/$5,000