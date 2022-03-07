Unfavorable Forecast Causes 411 Motor Speedway Cancellation

Batavia, OH (March 7, 2022) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and 411 Motor Speedway officials have agreed to cancel this weekend’s double header event due to the continual forecasted rain, snow, and cold to below freezing temperatures during, and leading up to the event. The Series looks forward to a return visit to 411 Motor Speedway in March of 2023.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to action on Friday, March 18th at Atomic Speedway for the Buckeye Spring 50 and Saturday, March 19th at Brownstown Speedway for the Indiana Icebreaker. Tickets may be purchased in advance for Atomic Speedway at: https://www.myracepass.com/events/383835/tickets/?rKey=1562, and for Brownstown Speedway at: https://happsnow.com/team/Brownstown-Speedway.

