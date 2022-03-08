604 and 602 Late Models Added to 2022 Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals Lineup

BRISTOL, Tenn. (March 8, 2022) — XR announces the addition of 604 and 602 Late Models to the 2022 Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals class lineup.

After listening to drivers, teams and fans, the 604 and 602 Late Models will make their return to the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals March 20-April 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway (Tenn.).

Both classes were a part of the inaugural event in 2021 and produced thrilling action at “The Last Great Colosseum.” Interest among the crate late model community and a demand to race once again in Thunder Valley on a dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway will add to an already jam-packed two weeks of racing with now-11 total classes.

“We always want to put our racers first, and bringing back the 604 and 602 Late Models to Bristol was something they definitely wanted,” said XR Chief Operating Officer Dan Robinson. “We know the prestige and history of Bristol, and it’s simply a place everyone dreams of racing at. The crate late models put on a fantastic show, and we can’t wait to showcase them once again on this stage.”

The 602 Late Models will run during Week 1 of action March 20-26 and 604s will race Week 2 March 27-April 2. Both classes will follow the same program as all other non-Super Late Model classes at the Bristol Dirt Nationals and be a part of XR’s Progressive Payout structure for supporting classes.

Entry for 604 and 602 Late Models is now open and drivers can enter HERE.

The 602 Late Models will accompany Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks and Super Late Models during Week 1 competition. The 604s join Open Modifieds, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks, Hornets and Super Late Models in Week 2.

The full payout structure for 604 and 602 Late Models can be found HERE. All rules for both classes can be found HERE.

Last year, both classes provided fans with some truly great moments. In 2021, NASCAR Cup Series standout Austin Dillon won the 604 Late Model A-Main, and Acworth, Georgia’s Cass Fowler won the 602 feature. And one of the most memorable highlights from the entire event in any class was when 12-year-old racer Trey Mills grabbed the checkered flag in his 602 preliminary feature.

Full Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals event information with tickets, pit passes, All-Access passes, entry and more can be found at www.bristoldirt.com. Live flag-to-flag coverage of all the action at Bristol will be streamed on XR+ at www.racexr.plus.

Follow the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.