Field of 42 USAC Midgets Set for Shamrock Classic

Du Quoin, Illinois (March 8, 2022)………The field is set, with 42 entries representing 12 states primed for the sixth running of the Shamrock Classic presented by Dooling Machine Products indoors at Du Quoin’s Southern Illinois Center on March 11-12.

For the first time ever, the Shamrock Classic encompasses back-to-back evenings of USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget racing with two complete programs across two nights with a 40-lap, $2,000-to-win midget feature on Friday night and culminating with Saturday’s $10,000-to-win, 50-lap A-Main.

Both races are considered non-points special events for the USAC Midgets, meaning zero points will be awarded toward the national championship as the field vies for the pot of gold trophy and the checks.

Two past Shamrock Classic winners are in this year’s field with 2017 victor Justin Grant (Ione, Calif.) entering the event having won the first two USAC National Midget events of the 2022 season in February in Ocala, Fla. Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) captured the 2019 event and aims to return to victory lane in a USAC-sanctioned event for the first time since 2020.

Grant’s RMS Racing teammate Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, Calif.) is entered after having won a USAC Midget event inside the Southern Illinois Center in December of 2018. Daniel Robinson (Ewing, Ill.) will return to the site of his triumph last September during a USAC Regional Midget special event.

The makeup of the field consists of 15 home-state drivers from Illinois, six each from California and Indiana, five from Oklahoma, three from Missouri, and one apiece from Arizona, Kansas, Ohio, Texas, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

USAC National champions in the lineup include four-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car king Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) and USAC Triple Crown titlist Jerry Coons Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.) along with Grant, the 2020 USAC Silver Crown titlist.

Grant, McIntosh, Meseraull, Bacon and Coons are among the nine USAC National feature event winners in the field, as are two-time Indiana Midget Week champ Shane Cottle (Kansas, Ill.), Zach Daum (Pocahontas, Ill.), Kyle Cummins (Princeton, Ind.) and the youngest ever USAC National Midget feature winner, Ryan Timms (Oklahoma City, Okla.).

Additionally, the top 2022 USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship Rookie through two races is entered, Mitchel Moles of Raisin City, Calif., along with many more.

On Friday, March 11, the building opens at Noon Central time with the stands opening at 4pm, drivers meeting at 5pm, with cars on track at 5:30.

On Saturday, March 12, the building opens at 8am Central time with the stands opening at 11am. The micro sprint drivers meeting will take place at Noon, with micros on track for hot laps and heat races at 12:30. The midget drivers meeting starts at 3pm, followed by hot laps and racing at 4pm.

Shamrock Classic tickets are on sale now at ShamrockClassicDuQuoin.com. Tickets and pit passes will also be available at the door both days.

SHAMROCK CLASSIC USAC MIDGET ENTRY LIST: (42 ENTRIES)

0 CAM HORTON/High Ridge, MO (Zero Moto)

00 RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Grady Chandler Racing)

06 RYLAN GRAY/Greenfield, IN (Gray Racing)

08 CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports)

1H BRAD WYATT/Kearney, MO (Rick Horn)

1K BRAYTON LYNCH/Springfield, IL (Rusty Kunz Racing)

2J JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

2MD JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Marc Dailey Racing)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

5 MATT LUX/Manilla, IN (Kaden Wells Racing)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (RMS Racing)

8G AUSTIN SHORES/Atoka, OK (Shores Racing)

10c DALTON CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (Camfield Racing)

11L LOGAN ANDERSON/Vincennes, IN (Martin Motorsports)

11m KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Martin Motorsports)

15 R.J. CORSON/Markham, IL (Corson Racing)

16c DAVE CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (Camfield Racing)

17c DEVIN CAMFIELD/Decatur, IL (Camfield Racing)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

26 CHANCE CRUM/Snohomish, WA (Rudeen Racing)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Baue Racing)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

51 ZACH BODEN/Cambridge, WI (Dohner Racing)

51B JOE B. MILLER/Millersville, MO (Chris Lewis)

51R THOMAS HARRIS/Havana, IL (Johnson Farms Racing)

53 SEAN ROBBINS/Collinsville, IL (Robbins Racing)

56 MATT VEATCH/McLeansboro, IL (McCreery Motorsports/Fifty6x Racing)

56x MARK CHISHOLM/Cheyenne, WY (Fifty6x Racing)

57 DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (RAB Racing)

57A WILL ARMITAGE/Athens, IL (RAB Racing)

61m JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

75AU BRYAN STANFILL/Bakersfield, CA (Griffiths Motorsport)

77s TRAVIS BERRYHILL/American Canyon, CA (Tyler Sturgeon Racing)

81 ANTON HERNANDEZ/Arlington, TX (Gray Racing)

83 DOMINIC GORDEN/Clovis, CA (CB Industries)

86 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (Danny Stamper)

87 JACE PARK/Overland Park, KS (CB Industries)

88 TERRY BABB/Decatur, IL (Terry Babb Racing)

89 MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, CA (CB Industries)

91 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Harris Racing)

95 CHRIS ANDREWS/Tulsa, OK (Jim & Theresa Miller)