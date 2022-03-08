Racing For Heroes Partners with Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Batavia, OH (March 8, 2022) – Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials are delighted to announce the Racing For Heroes organization as the sponsor for the start zone with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2022. The excitement and thrill of every start and restart by the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will happen at the “Racing For Heroes Start Zone”.

Racing For Heroes is a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the lives of our Nation’s Veterans through motorsports, health, wellness, and employment opportunities. Racing For Heroes helps Veterans with Post Traumatic Stress (PTS), Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI), and drug addictions because of these neurological damages caused by trauma. Racing For Heroes provides Veterans a place to improve their health and wellness with employment opportunities, all while incorporating engagement in motorsports as real therapy.

“We are proud to be partners with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. This partnership highlights our belief that engaging in motorsports provides catharsis and a sense of camaraderie to the Veterans we serve. We are looking forward to 2022 and beyond,” stated Dr. Brett Morash, Executive Director of Racing For Heroes.

Racing For Heroes located in Alton, VA relies on contributions and donations from individuals and organizations to help fund their programs and provide Veterans rehabilitation through their services and operations. To learn more about Racing For Heroes visit www.racingforheroes.org. To make a donation to this great organization visit www.racingforheroes.org/donate.

“We are thrilled to be associated with Dr. Brett Morash, everyone at Racing For Heroes, and their organization. Helping Veterans and supporting our military in any way is important to Forrest Lucas and Lucas Oil Products. This partnership will help bring more awareness and hopefully more donations to this great organization to help Veterans all across our great country,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

About Racing For Heroes: Racing for Heroes is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization supporting disabled veterans in the community through Advocacy, Engagement and Racing. Since the Organization’s inception in 2014, RFH has provided Veterans with medical assistance for PTSD, TBI rehabilitation, purchasing and supplying equipment that accommodates disabilities, suicide prevention and recognition to Veterans for their service. We have built a community who continues to care for each other and promotes continued patriotism through giving back to our community. Racing has positively impacted and saved the lives of many of our Veteran friends and patrons. RFH is dedicated to providing access to the thrills of racing and to team camaraderie for all who have served and benefit from a goal oriented, leadership environment. To learn more visit www.racingforheroes.org.