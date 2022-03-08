Rain Showers, Unstable Forecast Force Cancellation of Weekend Events at The Rev

MONROE, LA – March, 8 – With thoughts of traveling fans and drivers in mind, heavy rain showers Tuesday evening, creating saturated grounds, and an unstable forecast the rest of the week – including below freezing temperatures ­– at The Rev, have forced World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and track officials to cancel this weekend’s events at the speedway.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to either of the World of Outlaws events scheduled at The Rev this spring will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until April 8 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com.

The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will continue its high-octane show on March 25-26 at Cherokee Speedway in Gaffney in conjunction with the Xtreme DIRTcar Late Models. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online or with the DIRTVision App.