Castrol FloRacing Night in America Launches New Website

Miniseries Opener Set for April 12 at Eldora Speedway

AUSTIN, Texas (March 9, 2022) — The Castrol® FloRacing Night in America miniseries has launched a brand-new website at www.FloSeries.com and is the one-stop home for everything related to the tour.

The site is designed and maintained by Nebraska-based MyRacePass.

Drivers, who plan to compete in any of the 2022 season events, are encouraged to register via the site or directly at https://www.myracepass.com/register/?n=34345 . Advance registration will make check-in on the day of the show easier.

“Having a site dedicated to the miniseries will make it easier for fans, racers, and sponsors to keep track of everything happening with the tour in 2022,” series general manager, Ben Shelton said. “As we prepare for our sophomore season, we couldn’t be more excited about the enthusiasm and growth that the miniseries has experienced thus far. We’re ready to hit the ground running at Eldora Speedway on April 12.”

Earlier this week the miniseries announced a points-fund bonus, which offers the 2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America champion a whopping $75,000 if they have perfect attendance at all 12 events.

“We really feel like we have something special with this 12-race series, and now we feel like we’ve made it even more special by adding this perfect attendance bonus,” said Michael Rigsby, Vice President of Motorsports at FloRacing. “The fan engagement, the level of venues, and the massive viewing audiences already made our Castrol FloRacing Night in America events huge, and this only makes it bigger. Twelve races. And $75,000. I really do hope someone is able to pull it off!”

The $75,000 payout to a champion with perfect attendance is guaranteed even if rainouts or cancellations shorten the miniseries season.

If the tour champion doesn’t have perfect attendance, the points fund reverts to the originally announced $30,000 for the title from a total point’s fund of $85,250.

The series runner-up receives $15,000 with $8,000 for third, $7,000 for fourth and $6,000 for fifth. The sixth-place points finisher receives $5,000 with $4,000, $3,750, $3,500 and $3,000 going to the rest of the top 10. Points are tabulated using a driver’s best 10 finishes.

With the exception of Senoia’s $53,053-to-win finale, each Castrol® tour event pays $22,022-to-win and $1,000-to-start. The series opens April 12 at Eldora Speedway and every miniseries race is streamed live at FloRacing.

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Schedule

April 12 – Eldora Speedway (Rossburg, Ohio): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

April 27 – Brownstown Speedway (Brownstown, Ind.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 11 – Spoon River Speedway (Banner, Ill.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 12 – Lincoln Speedway (Lincoln, Ill.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

May 18 – Marshalltown (Iowa) Speedway: $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

June 1 – Tri-City Speedway (Pontoon Beach, Ill.): $22,002-to-win / $1,000-to-start

August 2 – 34 Raceway (Burlington, Iowa): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sept. 13 – Fairbury Speedway (Fairbury, Ill.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Sept. 28 – Atomic Speedway (Chillicothe, Ohio): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Oct. 6 – Tri-County Racetrack (Brasstown, N.C.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Oct. 11 – 411 Motor Speedway (Seymour, Tenn.): $22,022-to-win / $1,000-to-start

Nov. 12 – Senoia Raceway (Senoia, Ga.): $53,053-to-win / $1,053-to-start

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Standard Purse

1)$22,022 2)$11,000 3)$5,000 4)$4,000 5)$3,000 6)$2,500 7)$2,250 8)$2,000 9)$1,800 10)$1,500 11)$1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

TOTAL – $67,572

2022 Castrol® FloRacing Night in America Point Fund

1)$30,000 ($75,000 with Perfect Attendance) 2)$15,000 3)$8,000 4)$7,000 5)$6,000 6)$5,000 7)$4,000 8)$3,750 9)$3,500 10)$3,000

TOTAL – $85,250

For more information on Castrol® FloRacing Night in America sponsors, visit the company websites at www.castrol.com; www.renegaderacefuel.com; www.integrashocksandsprings.com; www.pitstopusa.com; www.k1racegear.com; www.buzzeracing.com; www.hokertrucking.com; www.rocketchassis.com; www.dirtdraft.com; www.hoosiertire.com; www.fkrodends.com; and www.hoosiertire.com.

For complete Castrol® FloRacing Night in America details, visit the brand-new series website at www.FloSeries.com. For other questions, contact general manager Ben Shelton at msrmafia@gmail.com or 901-335-3037.

Ben Shelton