Atomic and Brownstown Speedway’s Next Up for Lucas Dirt

Batavia, OH (March 11, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series makes the annual trip to Atomic (OH) Speedway and Brownstown (IN) Speedway next Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th.

“The Fastest 3/8 Mile Track in the Nation” changed ownership to Charlie Vest in August of 2021. While some things will change, the return of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series continues. The Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway will boast a $12,000 top prize. Also in competition will be the 305-Winged Sprints, Modifieds, and the Southern Ohio Legends.

The pit gate will open at 2:00 PM ET, general admission gates opening at 4:00 PM ET, and Hot Laps at 6:00 PM ET. Tickets may be purchased in advance until the day before the event at: https://www.myracepass.com/events/383835/tickets/?rKey=1562.

A long history of racing since 1952 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds with highly competitive drivers, side-by-side racing action, iconic covered grandstand, and popular annual racing events make Brownstown Speedway a must see. Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series teams will compete at Brownstown Speedway for $15,000-to-win in the 25th Annual John Jones Auto Group Indiana Icebreaker. Also racing Saturday night will be the Modified and Pure Stock divisions.

The pit and general admission gates will open at 12:00 PM ET (noon) with on track action beginning at 5:00 PM ET. Tickets may be purchased in advance at: https://happsnow.com/team/Brownstown-Speedway

Brandon Sheppard leads the current standings by 20-points over Devin Moran. Last year’s Series Champion, Tim McCreadie is third, followed by Tyler Erb and Ricky Thornton Jr rounding out the top five. Sixth through tenth in points are Ashton Winger, Hudson O’Neal, Earl Pearson Jr, Dennis Erb Jr, and Shane Clanton

Track Information:

Atomic Speedway

Phone Number: 740-703-9749

Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690

Directions: 4.5 miles north of Waverly on OH-104 N/US-23 N/W Emmitt Ave, turn left onto CO Rd 167/

Blain Hwy.

Website: www.atomicspeedway.net

Brownstown Speedway

Phone #: Race Days: (812) 358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Directions: Located on Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds 1 mile south-east of Brownstown, Indiana

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

March 18th – Atomic Speedway

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

March 19th – Brownstown Speedway

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Purses:

Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $57,050