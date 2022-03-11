Pair of Top Fives for Tanner English at Clarksville; Starts Prepping for Indiana Icebreaker

(NORRIS CITY, ILLINOIS) The Riggs Motorsports team returned to action on March 4-5 in the 18th Annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. On Friday night in the $3,000 to win weekend opener, Tanner English timed in ninth quickest overall during DIRTcar Super Late Model qualifying prior to running second in his heat race. Tanner then moved up one spot to fifth during the course of the 25-lap feature to trail only winner Dennis Erb, Jr., Rusty Schlenk, Josh Putnam, and Cory Hedgecock.

At Clarksville on Saturday evening in the grand finale, which boasted a $7,500 top prize, the Benton, Kentucky ace once again finished second in heat race action before knocking down another fifth place performance in the 40-lap headliner behind victor Cory Hedgecock, Dennis Erb, Jr., Jadon Frame, and Rusty Schlenk.

Teammate Jack Riggs was also in Crate Late Model competition during the doubleheader weekend at Clarksville Speedway. Jack qualified thirteenth fastest on Friday before finishing fifteenth in the $600 to win main event. In Saturday’s $3,000 to win finale, Jack stopped the clock fourteenth quickest during qualifying prior to claiming a thirteenth place effort in the feature. Complete results from the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ weekend can be accessed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

Tanner and his #81e team were scheduled to be in the state of Louisiana this upcoming weekend with the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series, but the double-dip at Revolution Park was nixed earlier this week due to inclement weather. Instead, all of Riggs Motorsports will enjoy the upcoming March 11-12 weekend off from racing action. The next event on the schedule will be Tanner’s visit to Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana next Saturday evening, March 19. The 25th Annual ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ will be held at the famed 1/4-mile oval and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showdown will boast a $15,000 winner’s check. You can view the latest schedule plans for Riggs Motorsports by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com.

Riggs Motorsports would like to thank the following group of sponsors and partners for their continued support: Riggs Drilling Solutions, Haas Horizontal, Best One Tire & Auto Care, Lents Towing & Recovery, Seay Motors, Holbrook Metal Fabrication, Base Racing Fuel, Allstar Performance, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Slicker Graphics, Wiles Racing Driveshafts, Swift Springs, Hoosier Racing Tires, Pro Power Racing Engines, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Budda Bert Transmissions, Speedwerx, Peterson Fluid Systems, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Performance Bodies, Multi-Fire Spark Plug Wires, Winning Edge Carburetion, Hooker Harness, Wilwood Engineering, QuickCar Racing Products, Impact Race Gear, and Peterson Fluid Systems.

Keep up with Riggs Motorsports all year long by logging onto www.RiggsMotorsports81.com or follow the team on social media – Facebook @RiggsMotorsports, Twitter @rmsports81, and Instagram @jasonriggs81.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.delphcommunications.com