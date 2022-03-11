Third Feature Win of 2022 Campaign for Dennis Erb, Jr. Comes at Clarksville Speedway!

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr., of Carpentersville, Illinois, continued his hot start to the 2022 season by picking up his third feature win of the young year on Friday evening, March 4 in the opening night of the annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! Dennis knocked down the fourth quickest time in DIRTcar Super Late Model qualifying prior to running second in his heat race. After starting fourth on the grid in the 25-lap weekend opener, Dennis stormed to the front on the sixth circuit and never looked back en route to bagging the $3,000 top prize over a top five that consisted of runner-up Rusty Schlenk, Josh Putnam, Cory Hedgecock, and Tanner English!

At Clarksville on Saturday, March 5, the Dennis Erb Racing team was gunning for the $7,500 winner’s check in the 18th Annual ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ grand finale. Dennis, who was seeking a fourth career Toilet Bowl trophy, clicked off the fastest lap during the qualifying session before securing a heat race victory. He then started on the pole of the 40-lap headliner and led the first thirteen circuits in the contest prior to crossing underneath the checkers in the runner-up spot behind only winner Cory Hedgecock. Complete results from both weekend races in the Volunteer State can be accessed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

“Clarksville Speedway has been pretty good to us in recent years and it feels great to get another victory there,” commented Erb, Jr. this week via telephone. “The racetrack was in really good shape the night we won – after starting fourth – and it was about the same on Saturday. Our car was set-up exactly the same for the finale, but we were just missing a little bit somewhere and had to settle for a second place finish. It was still a strong weekend for us and with the cancellation in Louisiana – we will start getting ready for the next Lucas Oil races and hopefully Mother Nature will cooperate that weekend.”

With the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series doubleheader at Revolution Park in Monroe, Louisiana already canceled due to inclement weather, the #28 team will take the upcoming March 11-12 weekend off from racing competition. Next up will be a pair of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showdowns in the states of Ohio and Indiana on March 18-19. Weather pending, a $12,000 payday will be up for grabs next Friday at Atomic Speedway in Alma, Ohio, while Saturday’s $15,000 to win ‘Indiana Icebreaker’ will be held at Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Indiana. You can view Dennis’ tentative upcoming schedule by logging onto www.DennisErb.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com