AMERICAN MODIFIED SERIES SCRAPS 2022 SEASON

(March 14, 2022) – The Summit Racing Equipment American Modified Series would like to announce that the 2022 season is canceled. The 19 events on our schedule will no longer be American Modified Series sanctioned events. It will be at the discretion of each track if the events will go on as planned. Please check with each individual racetrack for updates on the events.
The American Modified Series would like to thank all the sponsors, drivers, teams, and racetracks who have been involved with the series. Any future sanctioning of events by the series will be announced at a later date.
Stay informed with all the latest news and happenings from American Modified Series on their Facebook page or website www.americanmodifiedseries.com.