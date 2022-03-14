Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos Details Finalized



Star-Studded Event Set April 14 at Tennessee’s Volunteer Speedway



Bulls Gap, Tenn. (March 13, 2022) – Event officials with the inaugural Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos have finalized details for the mega event, which is set for April 14 at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.).

The racing program is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model feature, which boasts over $62,000 in total prize money. Joining the night’s action will be the Sportsman division, which will contest a $1,000-to-win finale that includes a $4,600 total purse.

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson will take on a star-studded field of expected Super Late Models entrants along with some possible surprise entrants from the NASCAR world. High stakes, major cash prizes, and maximum bragging rights will be on the line.

The Super Late Model program will include a full slate of hot laps, qualifying, heat race and consolation race action, capped by a 50-lap finale around the East Tennessee Highbanks.

Race operation and technical inspection for the Super Late Model division will be overseen by the Castrol FloRacing Night in America staff with series rules in effect.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the night will be:

Front Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350 / American Racer SD-48

Left Rear Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350 / American Racer SD-48

Right Rear Tire Rule: Hoosier 1350, 1600 / American Racer SD-48, MD-56

Meanwhile, the Sportsman division docket includes hot laps followed by qualifying with the Top-16 qualifiers locked into the feature. The balance of the 22-car grid for the night’s 20-lap finale will be determined by a consolation event.

The Sportsman division race operation and technical inspection will be overseen by Volunteer Speedway staff and track rules will apply.

Tickets for both the grandstands and pits are available for purchase at the gate on the day of the show.

General grandstand admission is $30 (ages 11-and-up), $10 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4-and-under)

Pit admission and tier parking is $40 (ages 11-and-up), $20 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4-and-under).

The pit gate opens at 2:00 p.m. EST with the grandstand gate opening at 4:00 p.m. The mandatory driver’s meeting is at 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

For anyone unavailable to attend the event, every lap of every event will be broadcast live at FloRacing.

For more information, regarding Volunteer Speedway please visit www.VolunteerSpeedway.com.

EVENT FAST FACTS:

Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge Powered by Tezos

Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.)

April 14, 2022



Times

Pit Gate Opens: 2:00 p.m. Eastern (EST)

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Action to Follow



Purses

Super Late Model Feature Purse (50 Laps)

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$3,000 5)$2,500 6)$2,250 7)$2,000 8)$1,800 9)$1,600 10)$1,400 11)1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Sportsman Feature (20 Laps)

1)$1,000 2)$600 3)$400 4)$350 5)$300 6)$200 7)$175 8)$150 9)$125 10-22)$100

No Entry Fee

Admission Prices

Grandstands

General Admission (ages 11-and-up): $30

General Admission (ages 5-10): $10

General Admission (ages 4-and-under): FREE

Pit Admission

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 11-and-up): $40

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (aged 5-10): $20

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 4-and-under): FREE

Track Address

Volunteer Speedway

14095 W Andrew Johnson Hwy

Bulls Gap, Tenn. 37711

Directions

South on Interstate 81 from Tennessee/Virginia state lines: Take Exit 23 (Bulls Gap/Greeneville), then turn right onto Hwy. 11-E at bottom of the exit ramp. Look for Volunteer Speedway entrance approximately 200 yards on left.

North on Interstate 81 from I-81/I-40 split (East of Knoxville, TN): Take Exit 23, then turn left onto Hwy. 11-E at bottom of the exit ramp. Continue underneath the interstate overpasses, and Volunteer Speedway entrance approximately 300 yards ahead on left.