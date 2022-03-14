Rodney Sanders Sweeps Through Winter Meltdown Weekend at Vado

Increases 2022-Win Total to Seven

HAPPY, Tex. (03/14/22) – Neither a tough field of competitors or even a snowstorm could keep Rodney Sanders out of Victory Lane during the weekend’s Winter Meltdown at New Mexico’s Vado Speedway Park.

Sanders piloted his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 Kenny’s Tile/ ARMI Contractors/ MB Customs/ Hatfield Racing Engine Modified to back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday as his season win total grew to seven.

“Hats off to the Vado Speedway Park staff for getting the show in both nights. A lot of tracks would’ve thrown in the towel with two inches of snow on the ground Friday morning, but they found a way to make it happen, and I really appreciate their effort,” Sanders said. “We had a great car every night during the Wild West Shootout at Vado back in January, and we took those notes and used them to get two more victories this weekend.

“Thanks to everyone, who makes this program possible.”

Rodney Sanders ventured to Vado Speedway Park (Vado, NM) on Friday afternoon, where he returned to the driver’s seat of his ARMI No. 20 Modified for the opening round of the two-day Winter Meltdown. In a field of 21 USRA Modifieds, Sanders outdueled Austin Adams in his heat race to pick up the eight-lap victory.

Powering ahead of Jimmy Ray following a mid-race restart in the feature, Rodney raced to his sixth win of the season, which came ahead of Kollin Hibdon, Nick Rivera, Fito Gallardo, and Jake Gallardo. He earned a $2,000 prize.

On Saturday, Sanders’ sixth-to-second run in his heat race locked him into a front row starting position for the feature. Keeping fellow front-row starter Fito Gallardo and his son Jake at bay for all 35 laps, Rodney recorded his seventh win of the season and second in as many nights. He claimed a $3,000 payday ahead of Jake Gallardo, Kollin Hibdon, Fito Gallardo, and Carlos Ahumada Jr.

Full results from the weekend are available at www.VadoSpeedwayPark.com .

Sanders will tentatively trek to Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, La.) this Friday and Saturday for an America Racer USRA Modified Series doubleheader. The weekend includes a $2,000-to-win and $3,000-to-win program.

For more information, please visit www.USRAracing.com .

The team also has brand-new shirts available for purchase on their website at https://www.rodneysandersracing.net/shopping/

Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, ARMI Contractors, Mesilla Valley Transportation, S&S Fishing and Rental, Kenny’s Tile, MB Customs, Hatfield Race Engines, Hibner Logging, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Paulson Rock Products, Stussy Construction, Integra Shocks, Shocker Hitch, Olsen Custom Farms, Swift Springs, FK Rod Ends, CMD Race Shocks, Wehrs Machine, 87 Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Allstar Performance, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld Headers, JE Pistons, Walker Performance Filtration, Rodney Sanders Racing, Day Motorsports, Real Wheels, Palmer Painting, Deatherage Opticians, Wilwood Brakes, PEM Rearends, Winning Edge Carburetors, McCartney Welding, Simpson Race Products, and MSRMafia.com Marketing Services.

For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net .

PR Contact:

Ben Shelton (ben.shelton@myracepass.com)