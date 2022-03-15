COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Makes Talladega Debut this Week

Rejuvenated Bama Bash Boasts Over $15,000 Possible To Win

CONWAY, Ark. (03/14/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil ventures into new territory this weekend with a doubleheader at Talladega Short Track. The weekend’s Bama Bash presented by SaveMore Commercial Laundry is highlighted by a $5,000-to-win program on Friday night and a $10,000-to-win event on Saturday night.

“This is an exciting weekend for our series as we compete at the legendary Talladega Short Track for the first time. Additionally, it’s cool to see a storied event like the Bama Bash come back to life, so it’s definitely a bonus to get to add to that history,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “Several of our drivers will be racing at Talladega for the first time, which is something that will be really cool for the fans to get to see.”

The CCSDS kicked off the 2022 season a little over a week ago at Louisiana’s Boothill Speedway, where Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Brian Rickman took the opening round win, while Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year point’s leader Tyler Stevens shocked the Dirt Late Model world with a $10,000 triumph in the finale.

Brian Rickman now leads a talent-laden roster into battle in Alabama this weekend with expected entries including Logan Martin, B.J. Robinson, Hunter Rasdon, Morgan Bagley, Tyler Stevens, Tony Jackson Jr., Brandon Carpenter, Michael Arnold, Scott Crigler, Neil Baggett, Kyle Beard, Jon Mitchell, Chad Mallett, Dean Carpenter, Shannon Parker, and a host of others.

The traveling contingent will face a formidable southeastern contingent, which could include some surprise entrants at the 1/3-mile oval that’s known as “The Hornet’s Nest.”

The Bama Bash presented by SaveMore Commercial Laundry weekend opens on Friday night with a $5,000-to-win CCSDS program, which includes qualifying and heat races for Crate Racin’ USA Modified Sportsman, Factory Stocks, TST Sportsman/Limited Late Models, Crate Racin’ USA 604 Late Models, Crate Racin’ USA 602 Late Models, and Hot Shots.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Friday with the driver’s meeting at 5:30 p.m. and hot laps at 6 p.m. Friday Grandstand admission (ages 10-and-up) is $25 with ages (9-and-under) free. A two-day grandstand pass is available for $50 ($5 savings). Friday pit passes are $35 for ages 13-and-up with children (ages 6-12) $20 and kids (ages 5-and-under) free.

On Saturday evening, a $10,000 winner’s check is on the line for the CCSDS racers, with b-mains and features for local divisions.

Gates open at 2 p.m. on Saturday with the driver’s meeting at 5 p.m. and hot laps at 5:30 p.m. Saturday grandstand admission (ages 10-and-up) is $30 with ages (9-and-under) free. Saturday pit passes are $45 for ages 13-and-up with children (ages 6-12) $20 and kids (ages 5-and-under) free.

An Open Practice Session is also scheduled for Thursday night.

The tire rule for the event is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

For more information on the facility, please visit www.TalladegaShortTrack.com .

