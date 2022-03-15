Tri-County Race Track Next on Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Slate on Friday, March 18

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) The hunt to crown a ninth Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion continues this Friday night, March 18 at Tri-County Race Track in round three of the twelve-race miniseries. The 1/4-mile, Brasstown, North Carolina oval will greet the spring tour for the fifth time, as four different winners have graced victory lane at the Ray Cook-promoted facility: Casey Roberts (’13), Mike Marlar (’14), Donald McIntosh (’19), David Payne (’21). A $4,053 top prize will be on the line this Friday at the track deemed as the “Tiger Pit” and each feature starter is guaranteed at least $400 to start out of a $17,000+ purse.

With two Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series events already in the books in 2022, Georgian Michael Page and Floridian Mark Whitener find themselves tied atop the current series point standings. A 22 car field showed up for the lid lifter on March 4 at Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia where Brandon Overton picked up the $10,053 payday over a top five including runner-up Michael Page, Mark Whitener, Dalton Cook, and Ashton Winger. On March 5 at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia, Shane Clanton bested a 32 car field to record a similar $10,053 winner’s check over Dylan Knowles, Mark Whitener, Michael Page, and Sam Seawright.

At Tri County Race Track on Friday, March 18, the pit gates will open at 3:00pm and the grandstand gates will start to allow fans into the venue at 4:00pm. The Driver’s Meeting is scheduled to take place at 6:00pm with hot laps starting promptly at 6:30pm. Grandstand admission into the season opener at Tri-County is $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for kids ages 11-16. Pit admission for adults is $35.00, while kids ages 11-16 will be admitted into the pit area for only $20.00. As always, children ages 10 and under will be allowed onto the grounds for FREE.

Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models, Friday’s show in beautiful Brasstown will also feature the Limited/Crate Late Model ($700 to win), 602 Modified Street ($400 to win), Open Wheel Modified ($400 to win), Street Stock ($300 to win), and Front Wheel Drive ($200 to win) divisions. Tri-County Race Track is located at 10456 Old U.S. 64 in Brasstown, North Carolina 28902. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 828-837-3815 or log onto their official website at www.TriCountyRaceTrack.net.

The third round of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series schedule on March 18 at Tri-County Race Track will feature a complete show of FK Rod Ends qualifying, consolation events, and a 40-lap headliner. The Super Late Model tire rule will be Hoosier 1350 or 1600 on all four corners; American Racer 48 or 56 on all four corners. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among many others. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for March 18 at Tri-County (NC) Race Track:

1) $4,053, 2) $2,000, 3) $1,400, 4) $1,000, 5) $800, 6) $700, 7) $600, 8) $550, 9) $525, 10) $500, 11) $480, 12) $470, 13) $460, 14) $450, 15) $440, 16) $430, 17) $420, 18) $410, 19) $400, 20) $400, 21) $400, 22) $400 — $17,288 TOTAL

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

T-1. Michael Page – 388

T-1. Mark Whitener – 388

Carson Ferguson – 372

T-4. Dalton Cook – 366

T-4. Jensen Ford – 366

Cla Knight – 362

T-7. Ashton Winger – 354

T-7. Payton Freeman – 354

Trey Mills – 338 Jamie Oliver – 336

T-11. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. – 334

T-11. Ryan Rackley – 334

J.R. Moseley – 318

T-14. Brandon Overton – 200

T-14. Shane Clanton – 200

2022 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 4 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 5 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | SHANE CLANTON

Friday, March 18 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $4,053 to win

Friday, April 15 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 16 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Friday, April 22 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $4,053 to win

Saturday, April 23 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 6 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $5,053 to win

Saturday, May 7 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 27 | Lavonia Speedway, Lavonia, GA | $4,053 to win

Saturday, May 28 | Dixie Speedway, Woodstock, GA | $4,053 to win

Sunday, May 29 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $5,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our 2022 marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Arizona Sport Shirts, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, Wiles Driveshafts, Vic Hill Racing Engines, The Steering Buddy, The Joie of Seating, and DirtCarLift.com.