Atomic Speedway’s Buckeye Spring 50 Moved to Sunday

Batavia, OH (March 15, 2022) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Atomic (OH) Speedway officials agreed to move Friday’s Buckeye Spring 50 to Sunday, after the Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown (IN) Speedway, due to the forecasted rain. These events will now take place on Saturday, March 19th at Brownstown (IN) Speedway and on Sunday, March 20th at Atomic (OH) Speedway.

The Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway will boast a $12,000 top prize. Also in competition will be the 305-Winged Sprints, Modifieds, and the Southern Ohio Legends.

The pit gate will open at 1:00 PM ET, general admission gates opening at 3:00 PM ET, and Hot Laps at 5:00 PM ET (one hour earlier than originally scheduled on Friday). Tickets may be purchased in advance until this Thursday, March 16th at: https://www.myracepass.com/events/383835/tickets/?rKey=1562.

Saturday’s Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event at Brownstown Speedway remains the same, $15,000-to-win in the 25th Annual John Jones Auto Group Indiana Icebreaker. Also racing Saturday night will be the Modified and Pure Stock divisions.

The pit and general admission gates will open at 12:00 PM ET (noon) with on track action beginning at 5:00 PM ET. Tickets may be purchased in advance at: https://happsnow.com/team/Brownstown-Speedway

Track Information:

Brownstown Speedway

Phone #: Race Days: (812) 358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Directions: Located on Highway 250 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds 1 mile south-east of Brownstown, Indiana

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

Atomic Speedway

Phone Number: 740-703-9749

Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690

Directions: 4.5 miles north of Waverly on OH-104 N/US-23 N/W Emmitt Ave, turn left onto CO

Rd 167/ Blain Hwy.

Website: www.atomicspeedway.net

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

March 19th – Brownstown Speedway

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1350

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1350 NRM, (29.0) 1350 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

March 20th – Atomic Speedway

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (29.0) 1425 NRM, (29.0) 1425 NRMW

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains.

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new rear tires.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Purses:

Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway: 1. $15,000, 2. $6,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $3,000, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,400, 7. $2,300, 8. $2,200, 9. $2,100, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,300, 14. $1,200, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $57,050

Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800