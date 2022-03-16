COMP Cams Super Dirt Series ‘Dega Debut Washed Away



Ark-La-Tex Speedway and I-30 Speedway Up Next for CCSDS Contingent

Eastaboga, Ala. (03/15/22) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) presented by Lucas Oil will have to wait another year for their much-anticipated debut at Talladega Short Track. Wet weather throughout the first half of the week along with more forecasted for the weekend have forced track officials to postpone the Bama Bash presented by SaveMore Commercial Laundry.

With no suitable reschedule dates, the event will not be rescheduled for 2022, but will be back on the schedule in 2023 for both the tour and the track.

“We hate to lose this weekend’s event, but Mother Nature just wasn’t in our corner. We look forward to working with Adam Stewart and the great folks at Talladega Short Track in 2023,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said. “We’ll hope for better weather the first weekend of April when we get back to action.”

The CCSDS will now return to action on April 1-2 with a doubleheader at Ark-La-Tex Speedway (Vivian, La.) and I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.). The Ark-La-Tex Speedway event on Friday, April 1 posts a $3,000 winner’s check, while the 2022 edition of the Will McGary Tribute race on Saturday, April 2 will see a $5,000 top prize up for grabs.

The tire rule for both events is a Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with a Hoosier 1600 white-dot right rear option.

