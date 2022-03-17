World of Outlaws Late Models set for Atomic Speedway Double Dip

OUTLAW INVASION: World of Outlaws Late Model set for Atomic Speedway Double Dip

The Series heads to the Buckeye State for the first time this season on April 22-23.

WAVERLY, OH – March 17, 2022– Southern Ohio is ready for an invasion like no other—the return of the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models to Atomic Speedway.

After the Super DIRTcar Series rumbles through the Ohio hills in March, the Late Models are on deck for the Outlaw Invasion, April 22-23.

One driver could leave the track with $25,000 in his pocket if they sweep both nights of high-octane action. The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet will battle for $10,000-to-win on April 22 and $15,000-to-win on April 23.

The last time the Series invaded Atomic, all eyes were on Tyler Erb. The New Waverly, TX driver swept both events, including a thrilling finish on night two, holding off 2018 World of Outlaws champion Mike Marlar.

Ohio driver Devin Moran is one driver to watch as he looks to grab another victory at Atomic in front of his home state fans. The “Mailman” delivered in 2017, holding off Steve Casebolt and Sheppard for the win.

Fresh off his second consecutive DIRTcar Nationals “Big Gator” trophy, the Dresden, OH campaigner hopes to keep the Outlaws from invading his turf.

This year’s World of Outlaws stars are led by four-time and defending Series champion Brandon Sheppard. Despite being shut out of Victory Lane in 2018, the New Berlin, IL driver scored a pair of third-place finishes. He also had a runner-up finish at the track in 2019.

Sheppard brings his chase for Series history to Atomic, pushing for the most wins in World of Outlaws history. He’s currently one win away from tying fellow four-time champion Josh Richards at the top of the list (78).

“The Rocket Man” already knows what it takes to find Victory Lane at Atomic Speedway, sweeping a pair of World of Outlaws events in 2015. He joins Sheppard this season in a quest for a fifth championship.

They’ll both try to fend off championship rivals like Dennis Erb Jr., who already has a win in 2022. Since last June, the Carpentersville, IL driver has won four World of Outlaws events and hopes to keep his momentum rolling after a consistent DIRTcar Nationals.

Don’t miss out on the chance to see the best Late Model drivers in the country wage war for two nights at Atomic Speedway.

The Ohio facility is also the first track to hold an event for every premier division in one season. After the Super DIRTcar Series and World of Outlaws Late Models take center stage, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series (May 28) and the Xtreme Outlaw Sprints presented by Low-E Insulation (Oct. 7-8) will visit the Speedway.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App